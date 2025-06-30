Somalia: New Heights for Somalia - President Hassan Launches Modern International Airport in Warsheekh

President Hassan Sheikh Lays Foundation Stone for New Mogadishu International Airport in Warsheekh

Warsheekh, - President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has officially launched the construction of a modern international airport in Warsheekh, Middle Shabelle region. The New Mogadishu International Airport aims to boost Somalia's aviation sector and economic infrastructure.

The President emphasized the project's significance for national development, regional connectivity, and economic revival. He noted that the airport, to be built by a Somali company, symbolizes the country's recovery and the people's capacity to rebuild while securing liberated areas.

Key government officials attended the ceremony, including Hirshabelle's President, Mogadishu's Mayor, and ministers of commerce and aviation. The airport is expected to handle both domestic and international flights, positioning Warsheekh as a key transport hub in Somalia's future.