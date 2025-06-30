Uganda: Museveni, Pastor Benny Hinn Hold Prayers At State House

Kampala — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has hosted renowned international televangelist Pastor Benny Hinn at State Lodge - Nakasero, in a spiritual and reflective meeting that centered on the value of Christianity to Africa, national transformation, and prayer for the nation.

According to a press statement from the Presidential Press Unit, during the engagement, Museveni shared his views on the role Christianity has played in shaping African values, emphasizing the unique contribution of the resurrection message brought by the faith.

"The value addition to Africa by Christianity was the message of resurrection. Our people knew God before; we call Him Katonda in our language, the creator. But the resurrection that was new. The message of Jesus to love God with all your heart and to love your neighbour as yourself is very important. That's a key message," Museveni said.Museveni said that because one of his daughters, Patience Rwabwogo is a Priest, he has a personal connection to faith and the Church.

Pastor Benny Hinn responded with a reflection on the nature of life, anchoring it in the person of Jesus Christ."Life is not a thing. Life is a person, and His name is Jesus. People talk about plant life, animal life, human life, but truly, it's a living plant, a living animal, a living human because life itself is only found in Him," Hinn said.

Pastor Robert Kayanja, who had accompanied Hinn, praised Museveni for his long-standing dedication to the country's liberation and development. He also acknowledged the President's spiritual support, noting that Uganda may be one of the few countries led by a President whose family includes an active preacher of the gospel."Thank you, Mzee, for welcoming the anointing the way you did, providing security, transportation, and even your own vehicle for Pastor Benny Hinn," said Pastor Kayanja.

"You have shown us humility, love for the Church, love for Jesus, and love for Uganda and Africa."The event culminated in a moment of prayer, with Pastor Hinn interceding for the First Family and the nation. The meeting ended with the exchange of gifts between the President and his guests, symbolizing mutual respect and shared commitment to spiritual and national growth.

Pastor Benny Hinn, an American televangelist, is in Uganda on the invitation of Pastor Robert Kayanja. Over the weekend, he held open crusades at the Miracle Centre at Mengo in Kampala.