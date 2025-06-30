Mauritius: Mrs Marie Anne Macaque Honoured for Her 100th Birthday

The new centenarian, Mrs Marie Anne Macaque born 25 June 1925, was honoured amidst her friends and family during the celebrations of her 100th birthday on 29 June 2025 at the Salle des Fêtes, Plaza in Rose Hill.

The ceremony was organised by the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity. The Acting President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Jean Yvan Robert Hungley and the Junior Minister of Tourism, Mr Jean Sydney Pierre, were among the guests present on the occasion.

As part of the celebration the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity presented Mrs Macaque with a bouquet, a centenarian medal, a certificate, a smart air fryer and a cheque of Rs 26,203. Gifts were offered by Mauritius Telecom and the Senior Citizens Council. She also received a special Rs 10,000 cheque from the National Solidarity Fund.

Mrs Macaque's father was a self-employed carpenter and her mother was a housewife. She had four brothers and six sisters. She went to Alma School and studied up to Standard VI.

In 1956 she got married to Mr Louis Claude Macaque and shifted to Plaisance in Rose Hill. Out of their union were born three sons. Her husband was a self-employed tailor and she worked as maid and cook at Clinique Bon Pasteur until her retirement at the age of 60. After retirement, she joined Clinique Bon Pasteur again as care giver until the age of 65. Thereafter, she went to work at pastry shop 'Chez Christian' in Curepipe. Due to her good work, she became in charge of the overall operations of the shop and worked there for two years.

Mrs Marie Anne has six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. During her lifespan, she remained active in social work affiliated to the Church. She had good relationship with priest Andre Avrillon of Notre Dame des Lourdes Church at Rose Hill and helped in the activities organised by the Church. She along with her husband were providing a helping hand to the association "LOAC" - Ligue Ouvriere d'Action Chretienne, whose mission is to support poor families. She was also in the group "Legionnaire" of the Church dedicated for women.

The centenarian eats both vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods but prefers eating vegetables mostly. She likes to eat light food like salads, bread, and 'bouillon brede'. She does not have spicy food. She drinks her tea without sugar and has very little salt in her food. She always had a healthy diet and was very cautious about her food.

Mrs Macaque enjoys a good health. She wears glasses, has a slight hearing impairment and walks alone without any help. She takes extra great care of her health. She attributes her longevity to her faith in God and disciplined lifestyle.