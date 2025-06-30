Mauritius: Diplomatic Reception Marks Madagascar's 65th Independence Anniversary

The 65th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Madagascar was marked by a reception, yesterday, at the Municipal Town Hall of Curepipe, in the presence of the Acting President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Jean Yvan Robert Hungley, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, and the Malagasy Ambassador, Mr Albert Camille Vital.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Paul Raymond Bérenger; the Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Mr Arvin Boolell; Members of the Diplomatic Corps, and other dignitaries were also present.

In his address, Ambassador Vital described 26 June as a historic date marking the restoration of Madagascar's sovereignty and the collective aspirations of its people. He highlighted the longstanding and fraternal relationship between Mauritius and Madagascar, underscoring shared historical, cultural and human connections. "Our two nations stand as examples of the power of dialogue and regional cooperation," he said, while reaffirming the close ties that unite the two countries in friendship and solidarity.

The Malagasy Ambassador also seized the occasion to commend Mauritius for its successful win over the Chagos Archipelago. "The reinstatement of the Chagos Archipelago," he underlined, "demonstrates the ability of nations like Mauritius to solve international disputes over sovereignty and historical rights." He emphasised that the victory will serve as an inspiration to other nations, particularly Madagascar with regards to its claim of sovereignty over the Scattered Islands.

Referring to the return of 25.5 kg of gold by the Mauritian Prime Minister to Madagascar during the 5th Indian Ocean Commission Summit, Mr Vital affirmed that this initiative is a testament to the depth of mutual respect and collaboration that exist between the two island nations.

According to Mr Vital, trade and investment between the two nations continue to grow. In 2024, Madagascar exported goods worth approximately Rs 2.5 billion to Mauritius with agriculture, textiles and seafood leading the way. Investments in Madagascar over the past decade have reached Rs 15 billion primarily in tourism, agri-business, textile, and information technology sectors.

Furthermore, the Malgasy Ambassador expressed the wish to further strengthen collaboration as regard labour migration, adding that over 1,000 Mauritian companies currently employ around 7,000 Malagasy workers. "This cooperation," he noted, "not only supports economic growth but also improves the quality of lives of workers and their families." He pointed out that discussions were ongoing to establish a legal framework to ensure decent working conditions, and safe and well-regulated migration.

Speaking on drug trafficking, Mr Vital reported that over 400 kilograms of illicit drugs were seized in Madagascar through joint operations with Mauritian authorities, highlighting the shared commitment to combat transnational crime.

Ambassador Vital concluded by reiterating Madagascar's unwavering commitment to strengthening ties with Mauritius based on shared values of friendship, justice and development. Recalling that both countries are members of the Indian Ocean Commission, the Southern African Development Community and the African Union, he put forth the collective responsibility to promote economic development, stability and prosperity across the Indian Ocean region.