Liberia: Freeman Frowns On Usage of Colloquial in Professional Places

Simeon Freeman, the passionate political leader of the Movement for Progressive Change, delivered a thought-provoking address at Faith University College's inaugural associate degree graduation ceremony, where he voiced his concerns over the declining use of formal English within Liberian media and public discourse. Freeman's comments struck a chord as he lamented the prevalence of "Koloqua," a local patois, among professionals, including newscasters, in formal communications.

He emphasized that this trend reflects deeper issues within Liberia's education system, alarming him about how it inadequately prepares students for the demands of the modern workforce.

"Liberia's reliance on foreign workers is a clear indication that our graduates are not fully equipped for the job market," Freeman asserted, calling for substantial reforms in educational methods and curricula to prioritize the mastery of language skills essential for academic and professional success. His remarks brought attention to the vital role that effective communication plays in both local and global contexts.

In addition to his focus on education, Freeman addressed the pervasive practice of tribal and friendship-based voting in Liberia, questioning why individuals with questionable financial management skills might be entrusted with significant public funds. He challenged the audience to reconsider their voting behaviors, urging them to evaluate candidates based on capability rather than connections.

"Why should we trust those who mishandle smaller amounts of money with millions in public funds?" he asked. To remedy these concerns, Freeman proposed concrete political reforms, including reducing the salaries of lawmakers and implementing four-year term limits for elected officials. He argued that the savings from these changes could be redirected to improve essential services such as infrastructure, electricity, agriculture, and education, particularly in regions outside the capital, Monrovia.

In his closing remarks, Freeman encouraged the new graduates to recognize the power of their vote in shaping Liberia's future. "Your vote is your voice -- and with it, you can change Liberia," he passionately declared, inspiring a new generation to actively participate in their country's democratic process.

As Liberia continues to grapple with challenges in education and governance, Freeman's call to action resonates strongly, urging both leaders and citizens to strive for a brighter, more educated future for the nation.