Liberia: Anticipated Resistance to Local Govt Act Amendment

A group of citizens, united under the banner 'United Citizens Massive Action Against Repeal of the Local Government Act (LGA) of 2018,' is set to submit a petition to the House of Representatives on June 30, 2025, in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The petition will be received by Bong County Superintendent Hawa Loleyah Norris and Senator Johnny Kpehe, Co-Chair of the County Legislative Caucus, for further delivery to President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Speaker Richard Naghe Koon. The group aims to block the consideration of repealing a section of the Local Government Act of 2018.

The Executive Director of the Foundation for International Dignity (FIND), Aaron G. V. Juahquellie, highlighted concerns that repealing the act could limit the participation of ordinary Liberians in local decision-making processes and developments that directly impact them.

He emphasized the importance of decentralizing power from the central government to local authorities to enhance governance effectiveness and citizen involvement in local decision-making.

"The LGA 2018 potential is to empower local communities by giving them greater control over their development and resources," Mr. Juahquellie emphasized. "The goal is to improve the delivery of essential services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure at the local level."

The Local Government Act of 2018, passed during the administration of former President George M. Weah, aims to empower local communities by granting them more control over their development and resources. This act plays a crucial role in improving the delivery of essential services at the local level, fostering community ownership and accountability.

"The law represents an important attempt at decentralization by re-configuring local government structures and providing them with powers hitherto not granted. Notable is the County Council, whose membership comprises representatives from women, youth, people with disabilities, chiefs, elders, and civil society.

The Bong County Civil Society Actor said an inclusive structure is essential for gender equity, as it ensures that everyone, especially women and persons with disabilities, has a voice in decision-making processes at the local level, an important step in addressing the historical marginalization of women in governance.

"We are deeply concerned about the introduction of a bill to amend the Local Government Act of 2018 and undermine the viability of County Councils," he noted.

Mr. Juahquellie emphasized that their quest is to ensure that the law remains as it is.

The FIND Executive Director added that the Local Government Act was not just a gift, but a law derived from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission through the government recommendation for decentralization.

He stated that Civil Society Actors and several residents from Bong County will join the petition against the House of Representatives' decision to repeal the Local Government Act of 2018.

Mr. Juahquellie made the statement in an exclusive interview with journalists in Gbarnga, Bong County, while encouraging community dwellers to attend the submissions ceremony of the petition to the House of Representatives.

Recent legislative proposals to amend the Local Government Act have sparked opposition from civil society actors and residents of Bong County, who are united in defending the existing law. The proposed changes could potentially undermine the structure and functions of County Councils, advocates say.

Recently, a bill titled "An Act To Repeal Section 2.2 Sub-Sections (e & f) of the Local Government Act of 2018" was introduced in the House by Hon. Jeremiah Sokan Sr., during the 10th-day sitting of the 2nd Quarter of the 2nd Session of the 55th Legislature of Liberia.

The proposed law seeks to repeal and replace Sub-Section 2.2(e) "Approve the annual county budget" and Sub-Section 2.2(f) "Approve a county development plan and its implementation."

As debate continues within the House of Representatives regarding the proposed amendments, stakeholder from various sectors are actively engaging in the process to uphold the decentralization principles established by the Local Government Act of 2018. The law's significance lies in its efforts to distribute governance powers and resources to local authorities, promoting community engagement and sustainable development initiatives.