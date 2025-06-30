Namibia: X-Men Thrash Flying V By Nine Goals

X-Men delivered a massive win in the Futsal League at the weekend, thrashing Flying V 9-0 in one of the biggest victories of the season, while log leaders Chile extended their lead at the top with a convincing 7-1 triumph over Ballers.

The emphatic win saw X-Men climb to sixth place on the log with 35 points from 19 games. Chile, meanwhile, maintained their dominant form, comfortably brushing aside Ballers in an eight-goal thriller to take their tally to 56 points, six points clear of second-placed Quality FC, whose weekend fixture was rescheduled.

Speaking after their victory, Chile coach Mefflint de Waal expressed satisfaction with his side's performance, adding that the win was part of their plan to keep collecting points in a highly competitive league.

"It's a difficult league to be part of and a win is the only thing that separates you from the chasing pack. Dropping points or settling for draws is risky at this stage because there's always a team hunting you down," De Waal said.

Elsewhere, The Mavericks, currently ninth on the standings, secured a solid 5-1 win over 15th-placed 7 Kings, who remain stuck on 12 points. JAC, positioned 14th, suffered a heavy 0-4 defeat at the hands of Boston Madrid, which leaves them languishing in the same spot.

Ragazzi FC, eighth on the table, narrowly lost 2-3 to Demia FC, while fourth-placed Patriots grabbed a crucial 3-1 win over Windhoek Futsal to stay in the hunt for a top-three finish.

Reflecting on the action-packed weekend, Futsal Namibia media manager Greyeno Rusberg praised the high-quality performances on display, saying the league's intensity has risen as the season edges toward its climax.

"You could see the number of goals scored this weekend, and that's a reflection of the top-quality futsal on offer. Teams are fighting hard because no one wants to drop points at this stage of the season," Rusberg said.