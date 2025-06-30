Namibia: Haitope, Paulus Shine in Star-Studded Half Marathon

Marathon runner Lavinia Haitope claimed a decisive victory in the women's 21-kilometre race at the 11th edition of the Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon (Qgebertha Half Marathon), held on Saturday in South Africa.

Haitope clocked a time of 1 hour, 14 minutes and 1 second (1:14:01) to cross the finish line ahead of a competitive field that featured elite runners from across Africa.

South African runners Busisiwe Chamene and Malineo Mahloko secured second and third places respectively in the women's race, delivering strong performances on home soil.

In the men's division, Kamohelo Mofola of Lesotho took the honours with a blistering time of 1:00:52, leading the race from early on and holding his pace to the finish line. Daniel Paulus of Namibia followed closely, securing second place with a time of 1:01:51, while Kenya's Rodger Murei rounded out the podium in third place.

The event attracted nearly 3 000 runners, including approximately 150 elite athletes representing countries such as Namibia, Lesotho, Tanzania, Japan and Botswana.

The race continues to build its reputation as a premier event on the African distance-running calendar, offering both world-class competition and community engagement.

Haitope described the race as a major personal and professional milestone.

"I am incredibly honoured to have won the gold medal. It was a tough race, but with hard work and determination, I pushed through. I would also like to express my heartfelt thanks to my coach Robert Kaxuxuena and Navachab for providing me the ticket and accommodation. Their support made all the difference and allowed me to focus on my performance. This victory means a lot to me, and I am grateful for everyone who's been a part of this journey."

In addition to elite representation, Navachab Gold Mine supported a group of social runners, including Lazarus Shangadi and Victoria Shinime, both returning participants and previous winners in the social category.

Shangadi completed the 21km in 1 hour 47 minutes, while Shinime recorded a personal best of 2 hours flat.

"This initiative is part of our commitment to encouraging employee participation in sport to promote a healthy lifestyle and wellness among our workforce," Navachab said in a statement.

"We congratulate Haitope and Paulus for their outstanding performances and for winning well-deserved prizes. We are proud that our contribution enabled them to showcase their talent on this platform.

"We also extend our appreciation to Shangadi and Shinime for their participation and for representing Navachab Gold Mine with distinction." -lmupetami@nepc.com.na