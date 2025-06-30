Tanzania: VP Attends Key Financing Summit in Spain

30 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Seville — THE Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango arrived in Spain yesterday to represent President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4), taking place in Seville.

The high-level conference officially begins today, today and will run through this Thursday.

According to a statement released by the Vice-President's Office, the conference aims to address global challenges in development financing that continue to hinder effective investment in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"The Vice-President is expected to participate in bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening cooperation between Tanzania and other countries and institutions attending the conference," the statement said.

It added: "The event provides an important platform for countries to explore ways to improve development financing across sectors by reforming the international financial architecture."

The FfD4 conference brings together heads of state and government, leaders of financial institutions, civil society organisations (CSOs), representatives of regional and international bodies, as well as members of the business community.

