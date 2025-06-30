Somalia: Clashes Erupt in Lower Shabelle Between Government Forces and Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu — Heavy fighting has broken out in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region between federal government forces and the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group Al-Shabaab, local sources and officials said Monday.

The clashes, which are concentrated in areas including Sabiid Caanoole, Bariire, and Awdheegle, have been accompanied by aerial bombardments and heavy artillery shelling, raising concerns for the safety of civilians in the region.

Professor Mohamed Omar Dalxa, a prominent Somali academic, told Radio Sahabelle that civilians have borne the brunt of the violence, particularly those living in frontline villages. "The local population in these areas is suffering immensely. They are trapped between two warring sides," Dalxa said.

Tensions escalated further after conflicting directives emerged from regional authorities and the national military command. According to sources, the regional administration has ordered displaced residents to return to their homes, despite military officials warning that combat operations are ongoing and the situation remains unstable.

"There is a clear contradiction between civilian and military authorities, and this is putting ordinary people at serious risk," Dalxa added. He urged civilians to remain extremely vigilant and to avoid areas of active fighting.

No official casualty figures have been released so far, and government spokespeople have yet to issue a comprehensive statement on the ground operation or the humanitarian implications.

The Lower Shabelle region has long been a flashpoint in Somalia's battle against Al-Shabaab, which continues to wage an insurgency against the internationally backed federal government.