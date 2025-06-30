Somalia: Gunfight Between Government Troops Leaves Casualties in Mogadishu

30 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, June 30, 2025 — A deadly overnight gunfight erupted between government troops in Mogadishu's Shiirkole neighborhood, in the Hodan district, leaving several casualties, local residents and witnesses reported Monday.

The shootout, which involved members of the Somali federal forces, resulted in both civilian and military casualties. Residents said that gunfire broke out unexpectedly and spread panic throughout the densely populated area.

"There was heavy gunfire last night. Some civilians were caught in the crossfire," said one resident, who requested anonymity for security reasons.

Witnesses confirmed that some civilians were killed or injured during the incident, alongside injuries among the soldiers involved. The exact cause of the clash remains unclear, but such incidents are not uncommon in the capital, where coordination between different units of the security forces is sometimes lacking.

Locals in Shiirkole said the neighborhood spent the night in fear, as gun battles between security forces occasionally occur without warning and with little regard for civilian safety.

As of Monday afternoon, Somali federal security officials had not released an official statement regarding the incident.

The Somali capital, while more secure than in past years, still experiences sporadic violence, including militant attacks and infighting among government-aligned forces.

