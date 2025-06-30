Somalia: Deputy Information Minister Urges Youth to Join Fight Against Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu, June 30, 2025 — Somalia's Deputy Minister of Information, Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adala, on Monday called on Somali youth to take an active role in the ongoing military campaign against Al-Shabaab, as the country marks its Independence Week.

Speaking to hundreds of young people gathered in downtown Mogadishu to commemorate Somalia's 65th year of independence, Al-Adala praised their patriotism and emphasized the critical role youth must play in defeating the militant group.

"The youth are the backbone of this nation. If they rise up and take a stand, Somalia will overcome the threat of Al-Shabaab," he said.

The deputy minister condemned Al-Shabaab for continuing to inflict suffering on civilians and obstructing Somalia's progress. He noted that, in previous years, public celebrations in the capital were muted due to fear of militant attacks -- a fear that is now gradually receding.

"Today, we are witnessing people celebrating freely in Mogadishu -- a sign of change and resilience. But the fight is far from over," he added.

Al-Adala concluded his remarks with a nationwide call for unity in the fight against Al-Shabaab. "Only through collective strength and national unity can we eliminate this extremist threat," he said.

His comments come as military offensives intensify across several regions, including Lower and Middle Shabelle, and Hiiraan, where Somali forces -- backed by local militias and international allies -- are engaging Al-Shabaab strongholds.