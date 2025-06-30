Kenya Reaffirms Commitment to Stronger Diplomatic Ties With Ukraine

29 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya has reiterated its commitment to deepening diplomatic relations with Ukraine, focusing on areas that will yield mutual benefit for both countries.

In bilateral talks held in Seville, Spain, on the sidelines of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, President William Ruto met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to discuss areas of strategic cooperation.

Kenya underscored the importance of expanding educational opportunities for Kenyan students and welcomed deeper collaboration with Ukraine in this sector.

The two leaders also explored ways to jointly address food security challenges, with Kenya proposing its strategic location as a potential regional distribution hub for key Ukrainian commodities.

Additionally, the partnership is expected to expand cooperation in information and communication technology (ICT) and trade--sectors identified as crucial for shared growth and development.

President Ruto and Prime Minister Shmyhal reaffirmed their shared resolve to promote regional and global stability through peacekeeping, mediation, and multilateral diplomacy. They both emphasised the importance of upholding the United Nations Charter and supporting a rules-based international order.

