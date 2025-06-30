Nigeria: I Will Contest in 2027 Election - Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election, Peter Obi, has assured his supporters at home and abroad that he will be contesting the 2027 election and is willing to do a single four-year term as president.

He also dismissed speculations that he had discussed or had agreed to a joint ticket with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

According to a statement signed by the Spokesman of the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), Ibrahim Umar, in Abuja, on Monday, Obi expressed these views while speaking on Sunday night, when he appeared on X space to answer questions from his numerous supporters.

According to him, Obi acknowledged being involved in coalition talks because of his desire to rescue Nigeria from the drift by aligning with all patriotic Nigerians.

Obi said, "If the coalition is not about stopping the killings in Benue, Zamfara, how to revive our economy, how to make our industries productive, how to put food on the tables of Nigerians... Count me out. Nigeria is currently at war. We need to do something about it."

He also urged Nigerians to see the need to rescue this country with him. "I will bring stability in Nigeria within two years in office. Leaders of Nigeria should sit down in Nigeria and fix Nigeria," he said.

On the situation in the Labour Party, Obi explained that he and several party leaders are working around the clock to get INEC to endorse the Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party based on the Supreme Court ruling.

On the issue of the rotation of the Presidency between the North and the South, Obi said, "I believe in the rotation of government between North and South. I implemented it in Anambra as a governor."

Answering questions on President Tinubu's visit to St Lucia, Obi noted that "In 2 years, Tinubu has not spent one night in any state in Nigeria apart from Lagos, yet he is going to spend 8 nights in St Lucia, a place smaller than Ajegunle.

"St Lucia is about the size of the 10th largest city of Nigeria, Ilorin. President Tinubu has never slept a night in any state of Nigeria outside Lagos since the assumption of office in 2023. PBAT to stay in St Lucia for 10 days."

On his preparation for the election, the former Presidential Candidate remarked, "We will do things differently in 2027. We will follow a non-violent approach and insist that the right thing will be done before the result announcement in Abuja. Our votes in 2027 will count, and we will ensure they count.

"Three things to follow up with in the first 100 days... prioritise on security, education and poverty eradication; cut costs and shun corruption. My family will not be involved in corruption. Funds to be channelled into key critical sectors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"My Presidency will ensure there is a strong opposition in party politics. There will be no defection of elected officials to other parties when I am in charge.

"Imagine in this country, People are dying in Benue, Borno, [and other parts of the country], and our leaders are commissioning Bus Stops and holidaying.

"To bring order in governance, I will prioritise security, education and pulling people out of poverty. To do this is by cutting the cost of governance and fighting corruption from day one.

"My past speaks loudly for me. Wherever there was an issue in Anambra State, I was there physically. Anybody who wants to serve should be ready to put even their life on the line for the lives of Nigerians.

"Nobody abroad takes you seriously if you don't have a stable government."