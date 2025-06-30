Africa: Chakwera Courts Africa's Richest Man - Dangote Eyes Investment in Malawi's Key Sectors

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has met with Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, in Abuja, Nigeria, where he is attending the 32nd Afrexim Bank Annual Summit.

Hot on the heels of another high-level meeting with billionaire Tony Elumelu, Chakwera's engagement with Dangote marks a deliberate strategy to court heavyweight African investors capable of shifting Malawi's economic trajectory.

"I engaged in a forward-looking discussion with President of Dangote Group, Mr. Aliko Dangote, to explore trade and investment opportunities that his business empire can establish in Malawi," said President Chakwera.

At the heart of the talks was Malawi's untapped potential in agriculture, tourism, mining, and manufacturing--sectors that Chakwera believes could anchor transformative growth if backed by Dangote's industrial might.

Why This Matters for Malawi:

This isn't just another diplomatic handshake. Chakwera's approach underscores a critical shift: attracting intra-African investment that empowers local economies rather than relying solely on Western donors. Dangote's track record of bold, continent-wide investments--especially in manufacturing and infrastructure--positions him as a catalytic partner for Malawi's economic revival.

President Chakwera expressed admiration for Dangote's belief in Africa's potential and his commitment to investing in sectors that accelerate job creation and industrialisation across the continent. In response, Dangote affirmed his interest in exploring opportunities, acknowledging the importance of African entrepreneurs taking the lead in shaping Africa's future.

To keep the momentum, Chakwera has established a direct line of contact with the Dangote Group to begin formal discussions on market entry strategies for Malawi.

Aliko Dangote, born in 1957 in Kano, Nigeria, is the founder and CEO of the Dangote Group, a sprawling conglomerate with interests in cement, sugar, salt, oil, and food processing. As of March 2025, Forbes pegs his net worth at US$23.8 billion, making him the world's wealthiest Black person.

This meeting could be a game-changer--if it materializes into investment, it could mark the beginning of Malawi's journey from aid-dependency to self-driven, African-powered development.