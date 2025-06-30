Kenya: Wetang'ula Calls for Justice Over Violent Protests

Samburu — Speaker of National Assembly Moses Wetang'ula has called for the arrest and prosecution of individuals behind the recent wave of violent protests, saying those responsible for the destruction and chaos must face the full force of the law.

Speaking during a public event in Samburu County, Wetang'ula condemned the attacks on security officers, incidents of looting, and destruction of property witnessed during the recent anti-government demonstrations.

While acknowledging the constitutional right to peaceful protest, he emphasized that violence has no place in democratic expression.

"There is no law that permits protests which lead to sexual assault, looting, attacks on police officers, or destruction of public and private property," he said.

"We strongly condemn both the organizers and the perpetrators" justice must be served.

The Speaker expressed particular outrage over the assault of a female police officer during the protests, describing the act as inhumane.

"She was beaten and stepped on -- a fellow Kenyan, someone's daughter, sister, or mother. We must restore respect for one another, even in disagreement," he said.

Wetang'ula also weighed in on the rising political tensions ahead of the 2027 general election, urging politicians to focus on uniting the country and selling their agenda, rather than fueling division.

"The opposition is not the enemy -- we simply differ in opinion," he said. "No one has a right to any position. Leadership is a trust bestowed by the people."

Addressing growing criticism of President William Ruto's administration over the pace of implementing campaign pledges, Wetang'ula defended the government's performance, pointing to lower fertilizer prices as a sign of progress.

"People are judging the President too harshly. He's been in office for less than three years. Let's give him time and pray for our leaders as they work to improve lives," Wetang'ula added.