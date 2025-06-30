Somalia Deploys U.S.-Backed Pisces Border Control System to Modernize Immigration and Bolster National Security

Mogadishu, Somalia - Somalia has officially launched a sophisticated immigration management system known as PISCES (Personal Identification Secure Comparison and Evaluation System), marking a significant step toward modernizing the country's border control and aligning with international travel security protocols.

The system, which is backed by the U.S. government, was unveiled at the Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu and is now fully operational. Somali authorities believe this milestone will significantly enhance their ability to manage travel, improve internal security, and restore confidence in Somalia's immigration framework after years of disarray and security vulnerabilities.

PISCES is a biometric data and identity verification system developed by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Counterterrorism in 1997. It was originally introduced to assist countries--particularly those facing conflict or with fragile border infrastructures--in strengthening their ability to track individuals crossing borders, detect forged documents, and identify persons linked to terrorism and transnational crimes.

The system integrates high-tech components including facial recognition cameras, fingerprint scanners, passport readers, and real-time data-sharing networks. It stores sensitive biometric and personal data, helping immigration and law enforcement agencies verify traveler identities against both national and international watchlists, including databases from Interpol.

The project was implemented by Somalia's Immigration and Citizenship Agency (ICA) in partnership with the United States government, which provided not only the technology but also training and technical support. According to Mustafe Sheikh Ali Dhuhulow, Director General of the ICA, American experts trained Somali immigration officers in Mogadishu, enabling them to operate and maintain the system independently.

At the official launch, Somalia's Minister of Internal Security, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag, emphasized the importance of the initiative in boosting the country's ability to combat illegal migration, identity fraud, and extremist movements.

The system was deployed in June 2025 and has been installed at Aden Adde International Airport, Somalia's busiest international entry point. Officials confirmed the system has been tested and is now actively monitoring all incoming and outgoing travelers.

Additional rollout across other border points in Somalia is expected in future phases, depending on resource availability and infrastructure readiness.

After decades of conflict and institutional collapse, Somalia's border management and civil registry systems have been notoriously unreliable. Weak controls at airports and land borders created opportunities for human traffickers, terrorists, and criminal networks to exploit the system. Additionally, Somali passports were often viewed with suspicion globally due to frequent identity alterations and lack of digital verification.

"The goal is to restore global trust in Somalia's immigration system and ensure that individuals moving in and out of the country can be properly identified and tracked," said Dhuxulow in an interview with the BBC. "We are eliminating identity manipulation and fake documentation--this is essential for security and international cooperation."

He added that the system would play a central role in preventing Somalia from becoming a safe haven for fugitives or extremist operatives such as Al-Shabaab or Al-Qaeda affiliates.

Every traveler entering or exiting Somalia through the Aden Adde airport is now required to undergo biometric scanning and documentation through the PISCES system. This includes capturing:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Migration Legal Affairs Somalia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Fingerprints

Facial images

Personal identity details

Passport authentication

The collected data is automatically cross-checked against national and international criminal and terrorism databases. Any suspicious matches can trigger alerts in real time to law enforcement or intelligence agencies.

The rollout of the PISCES system in Somalia marks a transformative moment in the country's effort to rebuild credible and secure state institutions. By embracing advanced technology and international collaboration, Somalia is taking a bold step toward restoring rule of law at its borders, protecting its citizens, and gaining the trust of the global community. If sustained, this initiative could set the foundation for a more secure, transparent, and globally integrated Somalia--one that is no longer seen as a loophole in international security but as a partner in global peace and migration governance.