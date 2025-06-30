Rwanda: Rayon Sports Sign Burundian Gloire Tambwe As Serumogo Stays

29 June 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports have completed the signing of Burundian midfielder Gloire Tambwe who joined the club on a two-year deal.

Tambwe, who played for Burundian top tier side Musongati FC during the 2024/25 season, is among three players that signed for the Blues on Saturday, June 28, boosting the club's continued rebuild ahead of the new season which commences on August 15. Others include right back Ali Serumogo who extended his contract with the club after deciding to stay, and Mukura Victory Sports midfielder Chris Rushema.

Each of them players signed two-year contracts which will run until June 2027.

Other players who could sign anytime include Tunisian midfielder Mohamed Chelly, Algerian Rayane Hamouimeche as well as Senegalese Idrissa Kouyate who arrived in Kigali on Saturday to finalize talks with the club.

Rayon Sports are expected to start preparations of the 2025/26 season on Monday, June 30. The 2024/25 Rwanda Premier League runners-up will represent Rwanda at the CAF Confederation Cup.

