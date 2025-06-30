Somalia: Somali Commandos Kill 37 Al-Shabaab Militants in Joint Operation - Nisa

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali special forces killed 37 Al-Shabaab militants, including senior commanders, in a coordinated overnight operation in the southern village of Maqooqaha, the army said Sunday.

The assault, led by the elite Danab Commandos of the Somali National Army in collaboration with international partners, targeted a known militant stronghold in the Lower Jubba region.

"During the operation, 37 terrorists were neutralized, including key leaders of the Al-Shabaab group," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. It did not identify the commanders killed.

The military described the offensive as "precisely planned," adding that no civilian casualties were reported.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group, has waged a brutal insurgency against Somalia's internationally backed government for over 15 years.

The group frequently carries out deadly bombings, ambushes, and assassinations in a bid to impose its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

The latest operation comes as Somali forces, with support from African Union troops and international allies, intensify efforts to reclaim territory still under Al-Shabaab control.