Kenya: Wine Not? Village Market Hosts the 3rd Edition of World Wines Weekend

Across continents and centuries, wine has held a special place in the human story -- a symbol of celebration, connection, and culture. From the ancient vineyards of Mesopotamia and the sun-kissed slopes of Tuscany to the emerging terroirs of Stellenbosch and beyond, wine has always been more than a drink. It's an expression of place, history, love and craftsmanship. Each bottle carries the soul of its origin -- the climate, soil, and people who brought it to life -- making wine a deeply personal and sensory experience. Each bottle has a story.

Today, wine culture continues to flourish, embraced by a global audience drawn to its elegance, variety, and storytelling. Whether sipped at intimate dinners, grand celebrations, or stylish vineyard tours, wine offers a moment of pause -- a chance to savour life. Its appeal lies not just in taste, but in the experience: the art of pairing it with food, learning its language, or simply enjoying it with good company; a toast to heritage, hospitality, and the joy of living well.

This past weekend, Village Market played host to a spirited celebration of global viticulture with the World Wines Weekend - 3rd Edition -- a three-day wine expo that brought together wine lovers, curious sippers, and industry insiders under one vibrant roof. The event, held at the mall's open food court area, featured an impressive showcase from vendors offering wines from around the world, perfectly paired with charcuterie-style bites and gourmet accompaniments, giving attendees the rare chance to taste, learn, and explore a diverse range of labels and vintages. The expo was a toast to the richness and variety of the global wine landscape.

As I moved from stall to stall, I spoke to many exhibitors who were more than happy to share their stories -- not just about their wines, but the passion behind them. Many took the time to educate guests on tasting notes, grape varieties, regional differences, and food pairings, creating an atmosphere that was both social and enriching. Most were thrilled to witness the growing wine culture in Kenya, especially in a country long associated with beer. The shift, they noted, is promising -- a sign that more Kenyans are embracing wine not just as a drink, but as a lifestyle and learning journey.

What stood out most was the presence of a new, younger crowd -- reflective of a growing local and global movement of people learning to appreciate wine not just as a drink, but as an experience. From casual wine enthusiasts to first-time tasters, there's a generational shift toward curiosity, education, and enjoyment. It's no longer about prestige or tradition alone -- it's about discovering flavours, understanding origin stories, and enjoying the moment. Wine is becoming more approachable, and this event offered the perfect space to deepen that appreciation.

"We're excited by the response we've seen this year," said Evelyn Ndung'u Marketing & PR Manager

Village Market. "Our goal is to grow World Wines Weekend into one of the region's premier wine events -- bigger, more engaging, and full of memorable experiences for wine lovers. There's a genuine interest in wine culture here, and we want to keep building on that."

More than just a tasting event, World Wines Weekend was a dynamic platform for suppliers, distributors, and exhibitors to engage directly with consumers. It offered a space to discover new favourites, ask questions, and build relationships -- all while enjoying a lively atmosphere of music, conversation, and clinking glasses. Whether one came to deepen their palate or simply enjoy a good pour, the weekend reminded us why wine remains one of the world's most beloved cultural indulgences -- and why its future in Kenya is only just beginning.