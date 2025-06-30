Kenya: 63 Bags of Fertilizer Stolen in June 25 Protests Recovered in Igembe South

Nairobi — Sixty-three bags of fertilizer stolen during the June 25 demonstrations have been recovered in Igembe South.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the fertizer was recovered during an intelligence-led operation in Luluma Village, Makiri area, and Maua Township by law enforcement officers.

During the crackdown, the DCI stated that eight suspects were also arrested.

The operation also led to the seizure of one motor vehicle, a silver Probox and three motorcycles," the DCI stated.

Additionally, it also stated that eight bags of cement were recovered along with the stolen fertiliser.

In a separate yet equally significant enforcement effort in Malindi, Kilifi County, fourteen suspects were apprehended following a meticulous forensic analysis that linked them to property vandalism during the recent protests.

"All the suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment. In the meantime, law enforcement officers are following more leads to apprehend additional suspects and recover looted items."