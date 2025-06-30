Tunisia: Vote Counting Completed for Legislative By-Elections in North Bizerte

Bizerte — The Independent Regional Electoral Authority in Bizerte completed late Sunday night the final vote counting for the first round of the legislative by-elections in North Bizerte.

The total number of declared valid votes reached 2,623, while 56 ballots were invalidated and 80 were blank.

The valid votes were distributed among the seven candidates as follows, according to the electoral lists at the counting center, observed by a TAP journalist:

· Adnen Allouch: 581 votes

· Mahmoud Sayyed: 584 votes

· Mehrez Ghannouchi: 340 votes

· Fatma Arbaoui: 475 votes

· Kamel Gaidi: 252 votes

· Kamel Chetouane: 213 votes

· Hichem Arfaoui: 178 votes

According to the electoral lists, candidates Mahmoud Sayyed and Adnen Allouch qualify for the second round of the elections, which will be held three days after the results are officially posted, provided no appeals are filed against the announced results.

If appeals are submitted, the date for the second round of the partial legislative elections will be set by the Independent High Authority for Elections.

It is also worth noting that President of the Independent High Authority for Elections, Farouk Bouasker, is scheduled to hold a press briefing on Monday evening at the headquarters of the Independent Regional Electoral Authority in Bizerte to officially announce the results of this first round of the legislative by-elections in North Bizerte, according to regional director of the authority Ibtissem Turki, as reported to TAP.