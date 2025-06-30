Somalia: Qatari Prime Minister Meets Somaliland President in Doha

Doha — Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held official talks on Monday with Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi during the latter's visit to Doha.

The meeting focused on the latest developments in Somalia, underlining the importance of supporting efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening dialogue and mutual understanding among the various Somali stakeholders.

Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Qatar's support for constructive dialogue and inclusive engagement as a pathway toward a peaceful future in Somalia.

He emphasized Doha's commitment to the sovereignty and unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The visit and high-level meeting are part of Qatar's broader diplomatic initiative to foster lasting solutions and genuine reconciliation across the Horn of Africa.