Somalia: Qatari Prime Minister Meets Somaliland President in Doha

30 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Doha — Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held official talks on Monday with Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi during the latter's visit to Doha.

The meeting focused on the latest developments in Somalia, underlining the importance of supporting efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening dialogue and mutual understanding among the various Somali stakeholders.

Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Qatar's support for constructive dialogue and inclusive engagement as a pathway toward a peaceful future in Somalia.

He emphasized Doha's commitment to the sovereignty and unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The visit and high-level meeting are part of Qatar's broader diplomatic initiative to foster lasting solutions and genuine reconciliation across the Horn of Africa.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.