Egypt: FM Greets Egyptians On Anniversary of June 30 Revolution

30 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, greeted Egyptians on Monday, June 30, 2025, on the anniversary of the June 30 Revolution.

The Ministry said in a statement that the June 30 Revolution was a pivotal event in Egypt's modern history and a symbol of the awareness of Egyptian people.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs extends its deepest respect and appreciation to the great people of Egypt, who have freely expressed their commitment to preserving the Egyptian state, its identity, and its national institutions, and their aspiration for a stable and secure future characterized by coexistence among the people of one nation," the Ministry stated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its "unwavering commitment to defending the interests of beloved homeland, achieving its goals of development, security, and peace, and continuing to fulfill its national mission with dedication and sincerity to enhance Egypt's role regionally and internationally, in a manner befitting its leading position."

