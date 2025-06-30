Egypt: Phone Call Between FM, U.S. President's Special Envoy for the Middle East

30 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

In the framework of Egyptian efforts and communications aimed at de-escalation in the region, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, held a phone call on Monday, June 30, 2025, with the U.S. President's Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

Minister Abdelatty emphasized the necessity of resuming the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages and detainees, as a prelude to sustaining the ceasefire and realizing President Donald Trump's vision of establishing comprehensive peace in the Middle East. He also underscored the need for the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian, relief, and medical aid in light of the severe deterioration of humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

Minister Abdelatty further noted Egypt's aspiration to host the International Conference for Early Recovery and Reconstruction in Gaza once a ceasefire agreement is reached, in cooperation with the Palestinian government and the United Nations, reviewing Egypt's ongoing communications in this regard.

Minister Abdelatty affirmed the necessity of presenting a political horizon for the Palestinian cause that fulfills the aspirations and hopes of the Palestinian people in establishing an independent state, thereby sparing the region from repeated cycles of escalation and tension and supporting security and stability in the region.

Moreover, Minister Abdelatty highlighted the importance of ensuring Israel and Iran's commitment to the ceasefire, which would contribute to de-escalation and open the way for political and diplomatic tracks. He reaffirmed Egypt's support for the resumption of negotiations related to the Iranian nuclear program and all efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the Middle East region.

