Malawi: Powering Progress - Escom Lights Up 146,000 Homes As Power Connection Project Gets Boost

ESCOM has connected 146,000 Malawians to the national electricity grid through the World Bank-funded Malawi Electricity Access Project (MEAP)--a massive push toward lighting up homes, energizing small businesses, and transforming lives.

Launched in 2022 with a goal of connecting 180,000 households by mid-2025, the project has now been extended to December 2025, giving more Malawians a chance to access affordable electricity.

"This is more than just poles and wires--it's about changing lives," said Pilirani Phiri, Chief Public Relations and Communications Officer at ESCOM. "Electricity is the heartbeat of economic growth, and we're thrilled that this extension gives us the power to reach even more people."

With USD 71 million in funding from the World Bank, the MEAP initiative is one of Malawi's most ambitious energy access programs. It targets households within 500 metres of existing transformers, offering flexible payment options to ease the financial burden.

Phiri highlighted the affordable connection cost of K93,200, with customers able to start with a deposit as low as K17,475 and pay the rest in instalments--making electricity more accessible than ever before.

To bridge wiring costs, MEAP also offers Ready Boards, a lower-cost alternative for homes without full internal wiring. These go for K64,074, with payment plans starting from K5,825.

Phiri emphasized the impact, especially in rural areas like Chitipa, where ESCOM teams connected over 20 homes in a single day. "We had a target of 38,000 households in the North--so far, we've reached 32,000. That's the kind of momentum that transforms regions."

He credited the dedication of ESCOM field staff who, despite numerous operational challenges, have kept the project's momentum alive. "It's the people behind the scenes--our engineers, technicians, and support teams--who are making this real," he said.

The extension of MEAP is not just a timeline change; it's a lifeline for thousands more who now stand a chance to light up their homes, improve education, and unlock new economic opportunities.