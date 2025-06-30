Ethiopia: MoU Strengthens Tobacco Control Efforts

· Reinforces public health protection

- The Ethiopian Food and Drug Authority (EFDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with members of the National Tobacco Control Coordination Committee to enhance the implementation of Ethiopia's tobacco control laws and regulations.

Speaking at the signing ceremony yesterday, EFDA Director General Heran Gerba emphasized that the MoU aims to ensure stricter enforcement of national and international tobacco control standards, citing the serious health risks posed by tobacco use.

She called on government institutions and civil society organizations involved in the National Tobacco Control Coordination Committee to work in close collaboration to combat tobacco-related harm. "Tobacco remains a threat to every human life.

This MoU is a necessary step to safeguard public health by enforcing existing legal frameworks," she said.

Heran further noted that the MoU outlines the structure and responsibilities of the Coordination Committee, which is now under EFDA's leadership as mandated by the Tobacco Control Proclamation.

The agreement also includes provisions to prevent interference from the tobacco industry, a major barrier to effective regulation.

To guide interactions between public institutions and tobacco industry representatives, the MoU introduces a code of conduct aimed at ensuring transparency and protecting public health interests. This framework defines the appropriate boundaries between committee members and the tobacco sector.

She added that the newly established committee is expected to address previous coordination gaps and promote more efficient and accountable implementation of tobacco control measures across sectors.

In a related development, EFDA also marked the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking under the global theme "Breaking the Chain: Prevention, Treatment, and Rehabilitation for All."

During the commemoration, the EFDA's Narcotics, Psychotropic Substances, and Tobacco Control Desk Head Tolesa Gemeda highlighted the increasing challenges posed by the misuse of opioids and psychotropic drugs.

He stressed that while these medications are vital health resources, their abuse leads to addiction, social disruption, and health crises.

"Despite our regulatory oversight from production to consumption, some continue to misuse controlled substances," he said. "Addiction is not only a personal issue but a public health concern. It requires coordinated prevention efforts, timely intervention, and access to treatment and rehabilitation."

Tolesa urged all stakeholders to play an active role in curbing the illicit trafficking of narcotics and harmful pharmaceuticals, emphasizing the importance of multi-sectoral collaboration in addressing both drug abuse and tobacco-related harm.