Ethiopian Sports Academy Vows to Sustain Nation's Athletic Legacy

-- The Ethiopian Sports Academy marked its 8th graduation ceremony under the theme :"We Ensure the Golden Generational Continuity" reaffirming its commitment to shaping the next generation of elite athletes and strengthening Ethiopia's global sports stature.

The event brought together government officials, sports leaders, and families, celebrating the academy's growing role as a national hub for athletic excellence.

Culture and Sports Minister Mekiyu Mohammed lauded the academy's contribution to building a pipeline of world-class athletes who carry Ethiopia's flag with pride on the international stage.

He said the government's increasing focus and investment in the sports sector are beginning to show tangible results, particularly in enhancing the quality and effectiveness of training programs.

In his opening address, the academy General Director Anbesaw Eneyew emphasized the institution's broader vision that goes beyond training. He highlighted its dedication to sports research, innovation, and international collaboration -- key elements in ensuring Ethiopia remains a leader in long-distance running and other disciplines.

The House of People's Representatives Standing Committee on Sports and Culture Affairs Chairperson Workesemu Mamo also underscored the academy's importance as a platform for cultivating raw talent and preserving Ethiopia's rich athletic heritage. She noted that empowering the youth through structured training is critical to ensuring continued success at both national and international levels.

Minister Mekiyu also reflected on Ethiopia's historic role in African and global sports, noting its founding membership in the African Confederation Cup and its long list of international champions.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to building modern sports infrastructure and creating an enabling environment where athletes can thrive.

As the ceremony concluded, the Minister called on the graduates to uphold the values of discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship. He also encouraged local sports clubs and institutions to open their doors to newly trained athletes, ensuring their skills are translated into competitive achievements that continue to elevate Ethiopia's name on the world stage.