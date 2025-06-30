Prime Minister Abiy officially launches this year's Green Legacy program

On late Friday, this week, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) officially launched this year's Green Legacy program themed: "Renewal through Planting." Started in 2019 by Prime Minister Abiy, the Green Legacy initiative is a national initiative which helps Ethiopia to plant over 40 billion seedlings during the past six plantation seasons.

This plantation season is the seventh year since the initiative started and this rainy season's plantation campaign has already launched this week.

Prime Minister Abiy said that Ethiopia's plan is to plant over seven billion seedlings during this plantation season. By planting over 7.5 billion seedlings, Ethiopia's aim is to bring the total seedlings planted since the initiative launched to 47.5 billion at the end of this plantation season.

By mobilizing the people nationwide with a continued commitment to the national Green Legacy initiative, Ethiopia's plan is to reach 47.5 billion seedlings at the end of this rainy season and to reach 54 billion seedlings by next year, PM Abiy stated.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Ethiopians who believed in this vision--to those who took part, touched the soil, planted the seedlings, nurtured them, championed the cause, and supported the dream, both at home and abroad," Abiy said on a social media post following the official launching ceremony of the seventh Green Legacy campaign