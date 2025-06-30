East Africa: Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative Noted Exemplary

In a world grappling with the urgent realities of climate change, visionary leadership shines as a beacon of hope. Recently, Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima delivered an inspiring appreciation of Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative (GLI), recognizing it as a practical response to climate challenges and a blueprint for a sustainable future. His remarks at the official launch of this year's program, which ambitiously aims to plant 7.5 million tree seedlings, resonate deeply with the pressing need for climate action.

The Green Legacy Initiative, launched in 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, is more than just a reforestation program; it embodies a profound vision for ecological restoration and sustainable development. By targeting the restoration of Ethiopia's degraded landscapes, the GLI seeks to combat deforestation, enhance biodiversity, and mitigate the impacts of climate change. As Vice President Shettima aptly noted, this initiative is "a lesson in vision, in purpose, and in audacity." It reflects a commitment not only to the present but also to generations yet unborn.

Ethiopia's ambitious goal of planting 7.5 million seedlings this year is commendable, but the GLI's significance extends far beyond mere numbers. It serves as a clarion call for nations worldwide to adopt climate-friendly approaches that align with sustainable development goals. The Vice President emphasized that the future we desire must be something we actively plant, nurture, and build. This proactive stance is essential in a world where inaction could lead to dire consequences for humanity and the planet.

The initiative's success can be attributed to the robust and effective leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, whose vision has galvanized citizens and stakeholders alike. Under his guidance, Ethiopia has not only set an example but has also inspired other nations to rethink their environmental strategies. As many eloquently put it, "Ethiopia is a land of promise," a sentiment echoed by Shettima's acknowledgment of the country's potential to lead in climate resilience.

Moreover, the GLI provides valuable lessons in collaboration and community engagement. It encourages citizens to partake in environmental stewardship, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility. This grassroots involvement is crucial; when communities unite for a common cause, the impact is amplified. The Green Legacy Initiative exemplifies how a nation can harness the collective will of its people to combat climate challenges effectively.

As we reflect on the Vice President's remarks, it becomes evident that the Green Legacy Initiative is a model for every nation. It demonstrates that ambitious environmental goals are not only achievable but essential for sustainable development. By embracing such initiatives, countries can secure a more resilient and prosperous future.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Environment Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a global context, the GLI serves as a reminder that climate action is a shared responsibility. Vice President Shettima's appreciation of Ethiopia's efforts encourages nations to collaborate, share best practices, and innovate solutions that address their unique environmental challenges. This spirit of cooperation is vital as we confront the multifaceted crises of our time.

In conclusion, the Green Legacy Initiative stands as a testament to what visionary leadership can accomplish. It is a clarion call for nations to embrace sustainability as a core tenet of their development strategies. As we plant the seeds of today, let us nurture them with purpose and passion, ensuring that future generations inherit a thriving planet. Ethiopia deserves a tap on the back for this monumental effort, and as we look to the future, we must all commit to cultivating a greener, more sustainable world. The legacy we choose to build today will define the contours of tomorrow--let us make it a legacy of hope, resilience, and environmental harmony.