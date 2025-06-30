Ethiopia Launches New Push for Medicine Self-Reliance

-Ethiopia is intensifying efforts to expand domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing, aiming to reduce dependence on imports and build a resilient health system capable of meeting national medical needs, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

At a ceremony launching the newly introduced Committed Demand and Supply System (CDSS), Health Minister Mekdes Daba (MD) emphasized that strengthening local production of quality pharmaceuticals is now a national priority. The initiative, jointly implemented by the Ministry of Health, the Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Service (EPSS), and regional health bureaus, is designed to tackle persistent supply chain gaps and improve the availability of essential medicines across the country.

Mekdes noted that Ethiopia has made significant strides in expanding its pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity. In recent years, local production has grown from just 8 percent to 40 percent of the national demand. This progress, she said, reflects the government's commitment to supporting the sector through targeted incentives, regulatory reform, and infrastructure development.

"The aim is not just to increase production volumes," the Minister stated. "Our goal is to ensure that every product meets strict standards of quality, safety, and efficacy because at the end of the day, this is about saving lives."

The Minister also pointed to ongoing macroeconomic reforms that are helping to ease bottlenecks in the manufacturing sector. As part of the broader national development strategy, the government is offering substantial support to domestic producers of medical supplies, including financial incentives and access to critical inputs.

The launch of CDSS marks a key milestone in reforming Ethiopia's pharmaceutical logistics system. The platform is expected to streamline procurement and distribution processes, reduce wastage, and allow for better forecasting and planning. With over 22,000 government health institutions operating nationwide, ensuring a reliable supply chain is vital to delivering effective healthcare services.

Mekdes called on the private sector to deepen its engagement not only in manufacturing, but also in distribution and last-mile delivery. She also emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability, urging all stakeholders to play their part in implementing CDSS effectively.

Efforts are also underway to strengthen monitoring and evaluation mechanisms within the health supply chain, with the Ministry pledging to eliminate bureaucratic delays that have historically undermined service delivery.

The government, in collaboration with its partners, views the localization of pharmaceutical production as a pillar of Ethiopia's long-term health security strategy. By increasing self-reliance, officials believe the country will be better equipped to respond to future health emergencies and improve access to life-saving medicines for all citizens.