Ethiopian Horticulture Producers Gain Export Premiums Via Fairtrade Africa

- Fairtrade Africa has announced its continued support for the growth of Ethiopia's horticulture industry, aiming to enhance export capacity and help the country unlock its full potential in the sector.

In an interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Fairtrade Africa Senior Project Officer WenedemenehEngida stated that the organization has facilitated access to premium export markets for seven producers, specifically in rose and coffee sectors, allowing them to earn higher returns for their products, particularly in European markets.

These producers are receiving a 10% premium on their export sales volume, which is being reinvested into vital community infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, and roads near the production sites, Wenedemeneh explained.

He noted that Fairtrade Africa certifies producers based on rigorous criteria, including independent audits, protection of workers' rights, and environmental sustainability.

"We are working to build institutional and management capacity among smallholder farmers, strengthen resilience to climate change through sustainable land management, promote the adoption of renewable energy, and expand income-generating opportunities. These efforts help producer organizations grow sustainably and ensure long-term impact," he said.

Wenedemeneh added that the fair market benefits have significantly improved the livelihoods of smallholders, contributing to better working conditions and a more dignified work environment.

He encouraged other rose, tea, and coffee producers in Ethiopia to join Fairtrade Africa and take advantage of the premium pricing. However, he emphasized that participation requires a commitment to the organization's voluntary certification scheme.