Malawi: Maneb Seeks Extra Plans to Ensure Clean Exams - Engages Saaea for Strategic Plan Refine

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has embarked on seeking extra strategy to enhance possible ways in ending exam malpractices through collaboration with other examination boards under the Southern Africa Association for Education Assessment (SAAEA).

MANEB executive director Dorothy Nampota and board chairperson Samson Sajidu said this in Blantyre on Saturday during a meeting for SAAEA executive committee.

Nampota highlighted that through training, conferences and sharing of research findings, MANEB has experienced good practices that have helped to do away with cheating and leakage of examinations in the country.

"We have had some challenge's in the past years regarding issues of cheating and leakage of examinations, hopefully with this collaboration we noticed some changes and we are ggeared for more plans to completely deal with these hiccups" She explained.

In his remarks, MANEB's Boàrd member ,Sajidu said MANEB's association with SAAEA has elevated its regional recognition and enhanced its standing as a credible assessment body.

The meeting aimed at refining the association's new strategic plan covering five years between 2025 and 2030.

Formed in 2016 ,SAAEA is comprised of examination boards from countries like Lesotho, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Eswatini, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Zambia.