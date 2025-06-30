Malawi: Clash of Nico Netball Giants On Today

The One NICO Top 12 Netball Cup is finally set to kick off in Blantyre today, a start to a promising and exciting eight weeks of netball action.

The much-anticipated tournament will bring together 12 best netball teams in the country, all vying for the coveted title.

In the opening ceremonial game, reigning champions Kukoma Diamonds will lock horns with fierce central region rivals Blue Eagles in a clash that promises to set the tone for the tournament. Both teams have a rich history of competition, and this match-up is expected to be a closely contested and intense affair.

Kukoma Diamonds, known for their dominant performance in previous tournaments, will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note. Meanwhile, Blue Eagles will be eager to prove themselves as strong contenders for the title.

With both teams boasting talented players and a strong team dynamic, this match-up is expected to be a thrilling encounter.

Other teams participating in the NICO Top 12 Netball Cup include some of the best netball sides in the country. With a competitive knockout format and high stakes, each team will need to bring their A-game to succeed.

The One NICO Top 12 Netball Cup is a testament to NICO's commitment to promoting sports development in Malawi. By supporting this tournament, NICO is helping to nurture local talent and promote the growth of netball in the country.

According to the Netball association of Malawi (NAM), The One NICO Top 12 Netball Cup promises to deliver action-packed netball, with thrilling matches and intense competition.

"Netball enthusiasts in Blantyre and beyond are in for a treat as the tournament unfolds. Don't miss out on the excitement!" Reads part of the statement from NAM

In a bid to ensure that fans win twice, NICO Corporate Affairs Manager, Mbumba Mlia-Ndasauka said NICO has planned a financial literacy session within the program to equip both fans and players with financial knowledge.

"We have a plan to build the Queens. We have a plan to empower the fans and the players with financial knowledge. We have a plan that we all win. We do not want to leave anyone behind. I therefore invite all Blantyre Netball enthusiasts to come and be part of this exciting Game PLAN," said Mlia-Ndasauka.

The opening game is happening today at Blantyre Sports Arena (formerly Blantyre Youth Centre). This will start after a Cup parade from NICO offices at Chibisa House in Blantyre to the Blantyre Sports Arena.