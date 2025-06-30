Nigeria: Leaders Pay Tributes to Dantata

His Death, A Monumental National Loss, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the passing of Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, an elder statesman, business mogul and philanthropist.

Dantata, who passed away at the age of 94 early yesterday, was a renowned and accomplished businessman.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described Dantata's death as a monumental national loss because of his sterling contributions to Nigeria's economic growth and development.

In addition to his long-standing and reputed business acumen, the late Dantata served as commissioner for planning and development in the old Kano State, among other public sector roles.

Tinubu eulogised Dantata for his public-spirited philanthropy which touched lives, especially in education and healthcare delivery.

The president recalled his relationship with the late mogul, describing his wise counsel and support as deeply encouraging and beneficial.

"With the death of Alhaji Dantata today, we lost a prominent business mogul, patriot, and elder statesman who contributed significantly to the growth and development of our nation.

"Alhaji Dantata will be remembered for his industry, diligence, steadfastness, and great commitment to national unity through his many business ventures and philanthropic activities that touched countless lives of Nigerians," the president said.

He sent condolences to the Dantata family, the government and the people of Kano State on the death of Nigeria's illustrious son.

Northern Govs Mourn, Declare Death National Loss

Northern governors have expressed deep sorrow over the death of renowned business magnate and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata.

The chairman of the Northern States Governors' Forum and governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in a condolence message on behalf of his colleagues, described the death of the Kano-born industrialist as a monumental national loss and the end of a remarkable era. He noted that the deceased was one of Africa's wealthiest and most respected private sector figures.

"It is with profound sorrow and a deep sense of national loss that I, on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State as well as the Northern States Governors' Forum, mourn the passing of elder statesman and one of Africa's most accomplished businessmen and philanthropists, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata. His demise marks the end of a remarkable era, an era defined by visionary enterprise, uncommon generosity, rare humility and integrity," the governor said.

He remarked that Alhaji Aminu Dantata was a towering figure in the economic history of Nigeria who belonged to a class of visionary leaders committed to enterprise, development and uplifting humanity.

"Alhaji Aminu Dantata's contributions to the socio-economic transformation of Northern Nigeria and the country at large are both monumental and enduring. We have indeed lost a pillar of support, a source of wisdom, and a true elder statesman," Governor Yahaya added.

The NSGF chairman extended his heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family, the government and people of Kano State and the entire nation. He prayed to Almighty Allah (SWT) to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and reward his lifetime of service with Aljannatul Firdaus.

Northern Groups Hail His Legacy Of Service, Impact

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has joined millions of Nigerians in mourning the death of business icon and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata.

In a condolence message, the CNG described the late Dantata as a towering figure in industry, philanthropy, and national development whose legacy would continue to inspire generations.

CNG's national coordinator, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, paid glowing tribute to Dantata's monumental contributions to Nigeria's economic and social fabric, noting that his impact transcended business and touched lives across the nation.

"Through decades of pioneering investments in construction, banking, manufacturing, agriculture, oil and gas, and more, he laid the foundations for the economic growth of Northern Nigeria," Charanchi said, "He created thousands of jobs and fostered prosperity across the region."

Beyond his business achievements, the CNG praised Dantata's remarkable humanitarian efforts, citing his long-standing support for education, healthcare, and peaceful coexistence.

"His generosity and unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes touched countless lives," the statement added, "He championed interfaith harmony and embodied the highest ideals of public service and philanthropy."

The coalition expressed deep condolences to the Dantata family, the government and people of Kano State, and all Nigerians grieving the loss of the elder statesman.

"We pray Almighty Allah (SWT) grants him the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus and gives his loved ones the strength to bear this grief," Charanchi said.

The CNG concluded by urging Nigerians to honour Dantata's legacy by promoting unity, hard work, and service to humanity--values that defined his extraordinary life.

Shettima Mourns Dantata, Says Nigeria Has Lost An Irreplaceable Institution

Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed deep grief over the passing of prominent Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, saying the nation has lost an irreplaceable institution.

The late Dantata, an uncle of Africa's richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, passed away at the age of 94 in Abu Dhabi in the early hours of Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to Mustapha Abdullahi Junaid, his Personal Private Secretary (PPS), who confirmed the death.

In a condolence message, Vice President Shettima in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha praised the late businessman for his lifetime of service, describing him as "a living bridge that connected us to our past.

"We have not just lost a leader; we have lost an irreplaceable institution," Senator Shettima said, describing Dantata as "one of the greatest titans in Nigeria's philosophical history" whose departure marks the end of a vital chapter in the country's economic and democratic evolution.

"In African tradition, when such an elderly person transitions, a vital chapter of our history departs with them. He was indeed among the great titans, a living bridge that connected us to our past," VP Shettima added.

The Vice President extended heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family, expressing hopes that they would "find the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," even as he prayed that Almighty Allah would grant the deceased Jannatul Firdaus.

Born into the legendary Dantata family of Kano, Alhaji Aminu built on his father's commercial legacy to become one of Nigeria's most influential business figures. His empire spans construction, manufacturing, banking, agriculture, and the oil and gas sectors.

Beyond business, Dantata was renowned for his extensive philanthropic work, funding schools, mosques, health centres, and supporting widows and the underprivileged across Nigeria.

Dantata's Legacy Spans Generations - Buhari

Former president, Muhammadu Buhari, has mourned the passing of business leader, Aminu Dantata whom he said left behind a monumental legacy in philanthropy and entrepreneurship that reshaped the lives of people and business settings in the country and beyond.

"His contributions to Islamic education, health, business and rural development will continue to inspire many people, both within and outside the country," Buhari said.

According to a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the late billionaire, yet humble businessman, will be credited with providing a long, stable leadership to one of the oldest and respected business families in the country.

"He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of leadership in business and philanthropy and an unmatched record in mentoring and nurturing generations of entrepreneurs, who themselves are today mentoring others and taking to philanthropy. His philanthropic contributions impacted millions of people across West Africa.

"I will always cherish my interactions with him," said the former president, "May Allah grant fortitude and strength to the members of the Dantata and Dangote families, the Kano Emirate Council, the government and people of the state and the country to whom the late Aminu Dantata meant a lot. May Allah grant him Aljannatul Firdaus."

Atiku Wants Him Immortalised

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has described the demise of Kano-born billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, as an earthshaking loss not only for the the people of Kano State but also the Nigerian business community and Africa at large because of his immeasurable contributions to the national economy and job creation.

Reacting to the death in a statement by his media office in Abuja, Atiku said he was devastated by the passing of such an astute and veteran businessman who was a legendary figure in Nigeria and Africa and whose family name instantly rings a bell.

"Aminu Dantata was a successful businessman for decades who had inspired a generation of other younger people to venture into business investment and prosperity," Atiku said adding that "it's impossible to talk about business issues in Nigeria without a reference to the Dantata family," he said.

The former vice president noted that Dantata was a risk taker, one of the qualities of great entrepreneurs and business investors.

"I'm particularly impressed by how the late Aminu Dantata transformed the family businesses from traditional buying and selling into modern civil engineering and construction services that had created thousands of jobs for Nigerians," he said.

Atiku added that the late Dantata was also imbued with the passion to serve humanity because of his extensive philanthropic activities, which he carried out quietly.

"Dantata was a remarkable person who engaged in philanthropic activities without seeking publicity for his good deeds to humanity.

"To be enormously rich without ostentation is a rare quality that made Aminu Dantata a shining public figure who was a fountain of inspiration for many people," he added.

The former Vice President also described Dantata as "a decent and uncontroversial public figure who avoided divisive utterances," adding that "this respectable and humble elder had also involved himself in efforts towards the promotion of peaceful coexistence among Nigerians."

He advised the Federal Government to immortalise Aminu Dantata by renaming a public institution after him in recognition of his immeasurable services to humanity and contributions to the economy.

Senator Bello Mourns Dantata

Niger North Senator and Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Distinguished Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of billionaire businessman, iconic philanthropist, and revered elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

In a statement made available by his media aide, Muawiyah Yusuf Muye, Senator Bello described the passing of Alhaji Aminu Dantata as a monumental national loss, noting that the late patriarch of the Dantata dynasty was a pillar of Nigeria's economic growth, humanitarian advancement and moral guidance.

"The passing of Alhaji Aminu Dantata is a profound national loss. He was an elder statesman who contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria, particularly through his leadership in infrastructure development as head of one of the country's foremost construction firms, Dantata & Sawoe. His vision and investments helped shape the nation's economic landscape," the senator stated.

Senator Sani Bello further highlighted Dantata's pivotal role in mentoring a generation of successful entrepreneurs, most notably Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, who remains a towering figure in the global business community.

"His humanitarian legacy is equally monumental. Alhaji Aminu Dantata was a champion of the downtrodden, a reservoir of wisdom, and a beacon of moral leadership.