Nigeria: Queen Mary of Denmark Promises More Investment in Nigeria's Port Infrastructure

Queen Mary of Denmark has pledged more investment in Nigeria's port infrastructure after a visit to the terminal at the country's busiest port.

The Queen, who is on a two-day visit, was welcomed at APM Terminals Apapa, accompanied by the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens Ole Bach Hansen, on Wednesday. APM Terminals, owned by Danish shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk and a concessionaire in the Apapa port, has enjoyed upgrades to its facilities, increasing its attractiveness and ability to accommodate large vessels.

Queen Mary observed with interest how rubber and plastic waste generated by the terminal's operations were being recycled into valuable products during engagement with the terminal's environmental sustainability partners, identifying Nigeria as a promising destination for further investments.

"Nigeria, where we operate terminals in Onne and Apapa, is a core market for APM Terminals, and we want to invest further in infrastructure that can ensure the country's sustainable growth, job creation, and better connectivity to the global markets."

Queen Mary was received by APM Terminals Nigeria's chief executive officer, Frederik Klinke, and terminal manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen.

Also in her entourage was the Danish Minister for Education and Science, Christina Egelund.

Renowned for her advocacy of gender equality, especially women and girls' rights, as well as her commitment to sustainable development and environmental conservation, Queen Mary's first stop at the terminal was with the terminal's female equipment operators.

During the tour of the terminal, Steen Knudsen highlighted the terminal's ongoing efforts to promote gender diversity by encouraging women to pursue careers in traditionally male-dominated roles.

The tour also included a visit to the terminal's Equipment Simulation Room, used for training operators, showcasing the facility's investment in workforce development.

Additionally, Queen Mary engaged with the terminal's environmental sustainability partners, GIVO Africa and Freee Recycle Limited.

Terminal manager, Steen Knudsen said, "We are pleased to have been selected as part of Her Majesty Queen Mary of Denmark's programme here in Nigeria. Education and particularly initiatives to create more diversity in the workforce and more opportunities for female employees are a central part of our daily work here in our two terminals in Nigeria. We had the opportunity to talk about our special recruitment programs for female truck drivers and mechanics and we also focused on our leadership training and international opportunities for our local leaders.

