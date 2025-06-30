Nigeria: Hunger Nigeria's Most Dangerous Enemy, Says Audu Ogbeh

Former minister of agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe, has identified hunger as the most dangerous enemy facing Nigeria today, and urged the government and citizens to prioritise food security to avoid dire consequences.

Ogbe spoke during the celebration of Etsu Nupe and chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Highness Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar's 21st anniversary on the throne, alongside his 72nd birthday and the launch of the Etsu Yahaya Foundation Endowment Fund in Abuja.

Speaking as the keynote speaker at the event, Ogbe recounted a poignant experience from London, stating, "I saw goods from every other corner of the earth. I saw nothing from your country. And I left there very depressed."

He lamented Nigeria's dwindling presence in the global agricultural market, highlighting that despite being the world's largest yam producer, Ghana had overtaken Nigeria as the biggest yam exporter.

Ogbe emphasised the importance of agricultural interest, lamenting, "For a long time now, we have all lost interest in agriculture. We like to eat well. We don't care who is producing the food."

He raised concerns about the rising cost of staple foods like yams, stating, "Yam is now becoming so expensive that it's no longer food for the poor. How can we survive as a country?"

The former minister further warned that the issue of food scarcity could lead to chaos if not addressed promptly.

"If we can't prevent chaos, we have a lot to lose," he cautioned, highlighting the urgent need for discussions around agricultural reforms.

Ogbe pointed out the resource potential of Niger State, stating, "You occupy 10 percent of Nigeria's landmass. You're almost three times the size of the South East. So you have resources. You have water."

He called on state leaders to harness these resources, specifically mentioning Shea butter and cassava production.

Discussing the persistent conflicts between herders and farmers, he asserted that solutions centered on water and grazing lands are crucial.

"It's about water and grass. Cows want good grass and good water. If you don't give them the right kind of grass and water, they can only give you, at the very best 2 liters of milk a day, when cows in Europe are doing 15 to 20 liters," Ogbe explained.

He proposed a shift towards mechanized agriculture, acknowledging that young people are often unwilling to take up traditional farming roles, "Young men are not willing to farm. You can't force them," he said.

He suggested the need for systemic change, particularly regarding the local government structure, which he critiqued for its inefficiency in supporting farmers.

"As hunger is the most dangerous enemy facing Nigeria now, we must kill it before it kills us," he stressed.

Ogbe called for collective action, stating, "We must as a people take a decision, not blame government, but find out how within our communities we can change our situation for the better."

He thanked Etsu Yahaya Abubakar for convening the gathering and emphasised the necessity of continued dialogue to address critical issues affecting Nigeria's food security.