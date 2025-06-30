Africa: Debutant Pretorius, Bosch Lead South Africa's Dominance Over Zimbabwe's Chevrons

South Africa finished the day one on 418 for 9 against sloppy Zimbabwe

How much luck is too much? Long before 19-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius became the youngest ever to score 150 in men's Test cricket, he had been given four reprieves by Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

After getting lives on 30, 54, 55 and 127, Pretorius ended up scoring 153 off 160 balls. At the time of his dismissal, he alone had scored more than half of South Africa's total.

By the end of the day, Corbin Bosch's maiden Test hundred added to fellow debutant Dewald Brevis' counter attacking 51 from 41 deliveries earlier in the day, as the visitors finished day one of the first Test on 418 for 9.

Pretorius arrived when South Africa were reeling at 23 for 3 in the 15th over. At the time, Tanaka Chivanga had all three wickets, while Blessing Muzarabani and Hamilton Masakadza supported him by keeping it tight. Masakadza's figures at that stage were 5-0-9-0 and Muzarabani's were 5-4-5-0, having started with four maidens.

The extra bounce on the pitch meant Muzarabani beat the bat several times early in the day, even as Chivanga struck thrice. The first breakthrough came in the sixth over when Tony de Zorzi edged to Brian Bennett at third slip for a 16-ball duck.

The next wicket came when off the last ball of the 13th over, Mathew Breetzke also jabbed to Bennett at the same position. The appreciable bounce left Breetzke looking at his fingers as he walked back.

The third wicket then fell in the 15th over when David Bedingham pushed hard at a length ball on the fifth stump and edged to first slip. That was when Pretorius began to hit back at Zimbabwe. Facing Masakadza in the next over, Pretorius launched him for six over long-off and then drove for four wide of mid-off. He ended the 18th over with another boundary, motoring along to 17 off his first 16 balls.

Muzarabani continued to bowl tightly at the other end, but could only manage to keep the runs down. Like de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder also struggled to find rhythm, apart from driving Masakadza for four. But Mulder was run out in the 23rd over after a mix-up with Pretorius left him well short at the non-striker's end; Muzarabani's direct throw broke the stumps cleanly.

At 55 for 4, it was down to the two debutants, Pretorius and Brevis, and they repaid South Africa's faith. But Pretorius was living a charmed life. In the 25th over, Chivanga could have had his fourth when Pretorius, on 30, chased a ball outside off. There was a clear noise as the ball passed the bat, prompting a loud appeal for caught behind, but the umpire remained unmoved. The absence of DRS only added to Zimbabwe's frustration.

Just after lunch, Pretorius reached his half-century off 53 balls, after which Brevis deposited Vincent Masekesa for six over midwicket and followed up with a straight four to end the 30th over. Chivanga, Muzarabani, and Masekesa managed to restore some control briefly.

Masekesa trapped Pretorius plumb in front on 54 with a delivery that turned in and beat an attempted reverse sweep, but again, the umpire was unmoved. In the next over, on 55, Pretorius mistimed a pull off Chivanga, but the ball flew over the keeper's head, his third lucky escape.

Brevis, meanwhile, showcased his attacking instincts in the longest format. He smashed Masekesa for three sixes in the 36th over, bringing up his fifty in just 38 balls. However, in the next over, Muzarabani dismissed him for 51, as he toe-ended a pull to mid-off, ending a game-changing 95-run stand.

Pretorius soon lost Kyle Verreynne, but continued to find boundaries regularly. He reached his century off 112 balls, hitting his third six with a beautiful punch over long-off off Bennett. Bosch, at the other end, played more calmly, focusing on rotating the strike. Their partnership crossed fifty as South Africa maintained a steady scoring rate, thanks largely to Pretorius.

Pretorius' final slice of luck came on 127, when he attempted a punch off Bennett and was beaten on the outside edge. Once again, there was a faint sound, but the umpire ruled in his favor. Eventually, he was dismissed after tea, in the 65th over, when Pretorius skied a pull off Chivanga to mid-on.

That ended a dominant 108-run stand for the seventh wicket, but Bosch took over and frustrated Zimbabwe alongside the tail. He reached his fifty in the 71st over, flashing at a wide delivery from Muzarabani that flew over the slips for four. Keshav Maharaj supported him with a handy 21, including two sixes, in a 41-run stand, which ended when Masekesa stuck.

With two wickets remaining and South Africa nearing 350, Bosch went on the offensive. From 61 off 91 balls, he accelerated to finish unbeaten on 100 off 124, hitting five boundaries in the process, including a drive, a pull, and a swat off consecutive deliveries from Masekesa. Codi Yusuf, also on debut, supported Bosch with 27, including five fours.

Bosch was on 84 when Muzarabani dismissed Yusuf. At that point, South Africa had 389 runs on the board. In the company of last man Kwena Maphaka, Bosch not only reached his century in the final over of the day but also took South Africa past the 400-run mark.