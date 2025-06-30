Zimbabwe: Mwos Invades Barbourfields for a Date Against Disjointed Highlanders

Debutante Premier Soccer League (PSL) side MWOS FC will this Sunday play a disjointed Highlanders FC in Bulawayo.

MWOS face Bosso at its weakest as the club is currently under assistant coach Try Ncube, who took over after the dismissal of head coach Kelvin Kaindu last Tuesday.

Other than pitch problems, Highlanders is currently without a Chief Executive Officer, following the resignation of Kindmen Ndlovu.

Ndlovu who was Bosso's fourth CEO in two years cited executive interference in secretariat work.

With the ongoing chaos at Bosso, coach Ncube says he anticipates a tough clash against The Punters.

"It's a game that is a tricky one because MWOS are a good side.They lost last week, they beat us in our first match of the season. However, we are prepared to face them.

"I hope the players apply themselves well, we are going to get a result. We know our fans want to win and we really want to win," said Ncube.

During the first round, Highlanders lost 1-0 to MWOS, who will be hoping to record a double over the Bulawayo giants.

Highlanders is ninth on the log with 23 points, 11 behind MWOS who are second with 34 points.

Sunday fixtures

CAPS United vs Green Fuel

Triangle vs Scottland

Highlanders vs MWOS.