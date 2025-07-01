Mali: UNHCR Applauds Mali's Adoption of Landmark Law to Protect Stateless People

Bamako — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the recent adoption of Mali's groundbreaking legislation to protect the rights of stateless people and resolve their plight.

The law builds on Mali's accession to the 1954 and 1961 Statelessness Conventions in 2016. Comprising 28 articles, it provides a definition of a stateless person, outlines their rights and duties, and provides long-term solutions. It applies to stateless migrants and those born in Mali, guaranteeing rights to health care, education, employment, housing and justice on an equal basis with Malians. The law also protects stateless people from penalties for not having legal documents, prohibits their expulsion (with certain exceptions), and offers a path to Malian nationality or having Malian nationality confirmed.

In Mali, a considerable number of undocumented residents, individuals belonging to nomadic groups, long-term refugees and those in remote border villages are at risk of statelessness or are of undetermined nationality. These communities often struggle to access civil registration and prove their nationality. Since 2017, supported by UNHCR, Mali has taken action to address these issues. Nearly 2,400 individuals at risk of statelessness have been naturalized, and over 30,000 have received birth certificates and other civil documents. Awareness campaigns and partnerships have also helped improve understanding and access to legal identity, even in hard-to-reach areas.

"The adoption of this law is a major step forward in the protection of human rights in Mali and a clear demonstration of the Government's commitment to end statelessness. It is a beacon of hope for thousands of vulnerable individuals," said Georges Patrick Menze, acting UNHCR Representative in Mali. "We are proud of our partnership with the Government of Mali and will continue supporting its efforts to ensure that everyone has the right to a nationality".

UNHCR remains committed to actively supporting the Government with the effective implementation of the new law and sustaining progress in addressing statelessness, and emphasizes the importance of continued support from international partners and donors.