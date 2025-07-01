Kenya: Mask Vendor Boniface Kariuki Shot in the Head By Police During Protests Is Dead

Nairobi — Boniface Kariuki, the street mask vendor who was shot in the head by police during protests demanding justice for influencer Albert Ojwang, has died.

Kariuki passed away Monday afternoon at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), where he had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for nearly two weeks following the June 17 shooting. His death was confirmed by family members, who had earlier disclosed that he had been declared brain dead.

"Boniface is no more. We have just viewed his body," family spokeswoman Emily Wanjira told the BBC.

Earlier on Sunday, she said doctors had informed them around midnight that Kariuki's brainstem had ceased functioning, though his heart continued to beat with the help of machines.

"We were called to come here at 12:47am. When we arrived, they told us he is now brain dead but there is still a pulse. They cannot switch off the life support machine because of legal limitations," Wanjira told reporters.

Kariuki was shot at close range along Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi during a protest calling for the resignation of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat, following the custodial death of Ojwang. A widely circulated video captured the shocking moment two officers confronted Kariuki before one of them fired at him point-blank, leaving him unconscious on the ground.

He was rushed to KNH, where he underwent three surgeries. Doctors removed a bullet-like object from his brain, suspected to be a rubber bullet, although hospital CEO Dr. William Sigilai said further forensic analysis was pending. Despite the procedures, bullet fragments remained lodged in his brain, and doctors later confirmed there was no brain activity.

"He underwent another surgery on Friday to move the breathing tube from his nose to his throat," said Wanjira. "A feeding tube was also inserted into his abdomen because he could no longer swallow."

The family said Kariuki had been kept on life support with no signs of recovery and that the hospital bill had surpassed Sh3 million. They also revealed they had been defrauded of Sh200,000 by an individual who falsely claimed they could assist with treatment logistics.

His father, Jonah Kariuki, spoke of his pain and frustration. "My son's brain is no longer working, yet his heart still beats. We need help to cover the bills. But more importantly, we need justice," he said.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have listed Kariuki among the victims of police brutality during the ongoing Gen Z-led demonstrations, which have rocked the country for weeks. At least 16 people have died and more than 400 have been injured nationwide, most allegedly at the hands of security officers.

The killing has further intensified calls for police accountability and transparency, with protesters and civil society organisations demanding urgent reforms within the National Police Service.