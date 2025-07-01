Kenya: Murkomen Under Fire Over 'Shoot to Kill' Order Amid Outrage Over Protest Deaths

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is facing mounting political backlash over comments perceived to endorse the use of lethal force by police against protesters, following the deadly June 25 demonstrations that left at least 16 people dead.

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Sunday publicly condemned Murkomen's statements, calling them "reckless and unconstitutional" during a church service at ACK St Peter's Parish in Bondo, Siaya County.

"We have witnessed a lot of bloodshed recently. Children who went out to demonstrate, some of them died--some of them shot by the police," Raila said. "The police should never, ever shoot to kill. Police have no licence to kill human beings. If somebody has committed a crime, arrest that person and take them before a court of law."

Raila criticised the CS for remarks made last week while touring looted businesses in downtown Nairobi, where Murkomen was captured on video saying: "If anyone gets close to a police station, shoot and kill them... That's an order from above, not just from me."

The former Prime Minister said such a declaration undermines constitutional freedoms and sends a dangerous signal to law enforcement.

"So anybody giving instructions to a police officer that if anybody comes close to a police station, shoot them--it's a shame. Shame on you," he said.

Murkomen has since denied issuing a shoot-to-kill directive, insisting his comments were a legal interpretation of police powers under the Constitution. Speaking during a high-level security meeting chaired by President William Ruto on Saturday, the CS claimed his words were taken out of context.

"I cannot order the Inspector General to do anything--the Constitution does not allow it," Murkomen said. "You will not find me anywhere saying somebody should be shot to be killed."

However, pressure continues to mount. Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, in an NTV interview, took a swipe at the CS, calling his remarks "irresponsible and dangerous," and suggested Murkomen was unfit for the sensitive docket.

"I heard Murkomen telling police officers to shoot and that he would protect them. That's a lie and they should not believe him," Gachagua said. "He is one of those young boys around Ruto with bloated egos, arrogance and impunity."

Gachagua also revealed that he had opposed Murkomen's appointment to the powerful Interior docket, advising President Ruto that it required a mature, level-headed individual.

"I told the President that this position needs calm and maturity. Now look where we are," he said.

The former DP further questioned how the government could claim the protests were an attempted coup if security officials allowed looters and violent gangs to take over parts of downtown Nairobi under police watch.

"If there was intelligence that goons were sent by me, why weren't they arrested? Why did the police stand by as downtown Nairobi was looted?" Gachagua asked.

His remarks echoed those of human rights groups and legal bodies alarmed by the rising death toll from police shootings. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has reported that at least 19 people were killed during the June 25 protests, with 531 injured and 15 still missing.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has also weighed in. In a strongly worded statement, LSK President Faith Odhiambo said Murkomen's statements, whether direct or implied, violated the law.

"The Cabinet Secretary has no authority under the law to issue such an order," Odhiambo said. "Any unjustified act of aggression or extrajudicial killing carried out under this directive will be deemed a premeditated crime."

She further cited Murkomen's own record in Parliament, where he had previously stated that his office was not involved in issuing operational orders to the police.

The LSK warned that the right to life, enshrined in Article 26 of the Constitution, cannot be undermined even in times of unrest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, political leaders allied to the opposition are threatening to initiate impeachment proceedings against Murkomen in Parliament over his "unconstitutional conduct and abuse of office."

Calls for justice are growing louder, especially from families of victims of police shootings. Among them is Boniface Mwangi Kariuki, a 22-year-old protester shot at close range during a demonstration. He has been declared brain dead, with his family pleading for support to offset a Sh3 million hospital bill.

Kariuki's case, along with the mysterious death of influencer Albert Ojwang in police custody, has become a rallying point for the Gen Z movement demanding accountability and reform within the police service.

As public anger continues to swell, President Ruto has directed security agencies to investigate the protest violence and bring to book both perpetrators and those accused of inciting unrest. However, critics argue that scapegoating opposition figures and endorsing forceful crackdowns only deepens the crisis.