Algeria - Positive Economic Prospects Despite Global Uncertainties

Algiers — The economic prospects of Algeria, in the short term, remain positive, despite global uncertainties, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission in Algeria, Charalambos Tsangarides, said Monday in Algiers.

"Algeria's economic prospects, in the short term, remain generally positive, despite the global uncertainties," he said in a press conference at the end of the mission of the delegation he led in Algeria, carried out under article IV of the Fund's statutes.

Noting that Algeria's economic growth stood at 3.6% in 2024, IMF's representative underlined that, in the same year, the non-hydrocarbon sectors "remained dynamic."

This trend, he added, was accompanied by a sharp decrease in inflation reaching 4.1% in 2024 against 9.3% in 2023.

In this respect, he emphasized the reforms undertaken in Algeria, notably in terms of diversifying economy, improving business climate and investment, citing that related to the implementation of centralized single window, devoted to the economic land.