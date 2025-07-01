Kenya: Senate Plenary to Investigate Proposed Removal of Governor Guyo From Office

Nairobi — Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo is set to appear before the Senate plenary next week on Tuesday and Wednesday after the House resolved to hear his impeachment motion before the full House.

This follows the Senate's decision on Monday to reject a proposal by the House Business Committee (HBC) to establish an 11-member special committee to investigate the charges against the governor.

The HBC, chaired by Speaker Amason Kingi, had recommended that the matter be handled by a select team.

However, a notice of motion tabled by Majority Whip Bonny Khalwale (Kakamega) seeking to establish the committee failed to garner a seconder, as required under Senate Standing Orders, leading to its collapse.

"I want to appeal to you to weigh this important issue carefully. The country has placed immense confidence in us, and it is important that Governor Guyo is given the best opportunity to be heard," Khalwale said while moving the motion.

Khalwale had invited Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi) to second the motion, but he declined, opposing the formation of a committee and instead backing the plenary route.

"Since I joined this Senate, we've often gone the committee way. But this time, I believe it's important to let the full Senate decide. I therefore vehemently oppose this motion," Madzayo stated.

Following the failed motion, Speaker Kingi directed that the impeachment proceedings be conducted by the plenary. He instructed the Clerk of the Senate, Jeremiah Nyegenye, to issue formal invitations for appearance starting Tuesday, July 1.

According to the Speaker, both parties the Isiolo County Assembly and Governor Guyo must file their responses by 5:00pm on July 4, 2025.

The Clerk will then circulate these submissions to all senators by July 7, ahead of the two-day hearing scheduled for July 8 and 9, 2025.

Charges against Guyo

Governor Guyo faces several serious allegations. The Isiolo County Assembly has accused him of grossly violating the Constitution by failing to deliver the mandatory State of the County Address for three consecutive years.

He is also alleged to have made illegal appointments, hiring 36 advisors, 31 chief officers, and two deputy county secretaries, despite Isiolo County having only six departments.

This has reportedly pushed the county's wage bill to 46 percent of annual revenue, well above the 35 percent legal ceiling.

Further claims indicate that he unlawfully created positions within the county government without involving the County Public Service Board.

The Assembly also says he disregarded multiple resolutions aimed at controlling the county's growing public debt, including the alleged mismanagement of Ksh30 million allocated for bursaries, which remains unaccounted for.

The Governor is also accused of abusing his office by undermining public service regulations, employing senior staff on irregular short-term contracts, and creating a climate of fear among county employees.

County Executive Committee Members are said to have had their contracts left to lapse, disrupting service delivery.

Additionally, Governor Guyo is facing charges of misconduct for allegedly making sexist and demeaning remarks directed at Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo.

The Assembly described the comments as a form of psychological gender-based violence, unbefitting of a public leader. He is further alleged to have made divisive and discriminatory comments against other clans in Isiolo, damaging public trust and deepening ethnic tensions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The County Assembly also claims that Governor Guyo habitually runs county affairs remotely from Nairobi, paralyzing service delivery on the ground.

This comes even as a High Court sitting in Meru having issued temporary orders halting the Senate from proceeding with the impeachment of Isiolo Governor pending the determination of a petition filed by the Governor.

In the petition, Governor Guyo challenged the legality and procedural fairness of the impeachment motion passed by the Isiolo County Assembly.

The court directed both the Senate and the County Assembly to maintain the status quo until the matter is heard and determined, arguing that the Governor's rights to a fair administrative process and access to justice must be upheld.