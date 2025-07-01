Uganda: Bobi Wine Condemns Alleged Abduction of NRM MP Tinkasiimire, Demands Immediate Release

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, has condemned the alleged abduction of Buyaga West Member of Parliament, Barnabas Tinkasiimire, by unidentified armed men, calling it another example of the rising abuse of power in Uganda.

Kyagulanyi, in a statement, said Tinkasiimire was violently taken by more than ten armed men traveling in a "drone" van from Rubis petrol station in Makerere on Sunday at around 5:00 p.m.

The MP's family and legal team say he remains missing and fear he is being detained incommunicado under harsh conditions.

"Although he is a member of the NRM and has often been unjustifiably critical of our struggle, Tinkasiimire has consistently spoken against misrule and bad governance," said Kyagulanyi.

"Lately, he has been openly critical of Museveni's efforts to impose his brutal son on the country, which his family believes is the reason for his abduction," he added.

The NUP president said Tinkasiimire's family has searched for him without success and suspects he is being tortured a fate, he noted, that has befallen many others previously abducted under similar circumstances.

Kyagulanyi called on all Ugandans of good conscience to demand Tinkasiimire's immediate release and urged the public to recognise the dangers of state-sponsored repression, regardless of political affiliation.

"This must serve as a wake-up call. Recently, we warned NRM MPs against passing the UPDF Amendment Bill. We told them that the same laws they are enabling would be used against them. Today, one of their own has fallen victim," he added.

The Uganda Police and security agencies had not issued any public comment regarding the MP's alleged abduction by press time.

Tinkasiimire, a longtime member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), has in recent months grown increasingly critical of President Museveni and his son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is widely seen as being groomed for succession.

Human rights groups and opposition leaders have raised alarm over what they say is a worrying increase in politically motivated abductions and disappearances of activists, dissenters, and now, even government-leaning legislators.

As Uganda heads toward the 2026 general elections, the incident has intensified calls for accountability, rule of law, and the end of arbitrary detentions.