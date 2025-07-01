East Africa: Bebe Cool Set to Take Over East Africa With New Album

Ugandan music heavyweight Bebe Cool is gearing up to take East Africa by storm following the release of his latest album, Break the Chains.

Since dropping the project in late May, Bebe Cool has been relentless in promoting the album. From releasing visualisers--including one for the single Cheque with rising star Joshua Baraka--to appearing at key activations like DJ Carlos Perez's event and conducting a series of media interviews, the veteran artist has been on a mission to ignite regional interest.

With the Ugandan media circuit nearly exhausted, Bebe Cool is now looking beyond borders, beginning with a familiar and symbolic stop: Nairobi, Kenya.

For Bebe Cool, Nairobi isn't just another tour stop. It's home. It's the city where his career began--where he once shared a room with a security guard before a good Samaritan helped him access a professional studio. That opportunity marked the beginning of what would become a long-standing relationship with Kenya and its music industry.

"Nairobi is where the journey started. It's where I was mentored. This really feels like a homecoming," Bebe Cool says.

Over the years, the Gagamel boss has worked with numerous Kenyan artists and creatives. From collaborating with the late K-Rupt to chart-toppers like Nameless, Redsan, Sauti Sol, Wyre, and Nazizi (as part of the iconic duo Necessary Noize), Bebe Cool has played a vital role in East Africa's musical cross-pollination.

He has also tapped into Kenya's creative talent pool for production and visual storytelling. His 2014 hit Love You Everyday, the lead single off the Go Mama album, was shot in Kenya. He later teamed up with Kenyan director VJ One for the music video of Go Mama's title track.

Although he has performed in Nairobi many times over the years, Bebe Cool hasn't visited since 2017, when he appeared on the acclaimed televised series Coke Studio Africa. His upcoming visit marks a long-overdue return--and a symbolic reconnection with the roots that shaped his pan-African vision.

While in Nairobi, Bebe Cool plans to link up with both industry veterans and new-generation influencers who are shaping the future of East African sound.

Break the Chains is a bold sonic journey into Afrobeats, Afrotech, and Afroelectronic fusion. According to Bebe Cool, the album is not only a personal evolution but also a call for Africa's music industry to think bigger and dream beyond traditional boundaries.

With tracks like Boy Like Me, African Love featuring Afrobeats powerhouse Yemi Alade, and Cheque featuring Joshua Baraka, the album has already amassed close to one million streams across digital platforms, signaling strong regional and continental interest.

As the tour kicks off in Nairobi, all eyes are on Bebe Cool as he sets out to once again make East Africa dance--and dream--with him.