Uganda: 'I Called Barbie for Help, Bobi Responded With Insults' - Bebe Narrates What Caused Feud

Singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool has opened up on the roots of his long-standing feud with fellow artist and political figure Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine.

Speaking candidly during the recent Bride and Groom Expo, Bebe Cool revealed that what truly drove a wedge between the two former friends was not music, politics, or fame- but a phone call with Bobi Wine's wife, Barbie Itungo.

"What really separated me from Bobi Wine was something personal," Bebe Cool explained.

"Barbie used to separate from Bobi Wine and come to my home. But when Zuena left me and went back to her parents' home, I reached out to Barbie for help. I thought, as a friend to my wife, she would speak to her and help us sort things out," the Gagamel boss narrated.

According to Bebe, he confided in Barbie, hoping she could speak to Zuena and help mediate their relationship issues.

However, he says the result was not what he expected.

"But when Barbie told Bobi Wine about it, instead of helping, he started insulting me on a phone call and asking me why I was calling his wife. I was simply asking for help from a friend. Since our families were close, I truly thought they would support me, but it turned out to be the opposite."

The irony, Bebe Cool added, was that he had previously offered refuge to Barbie during times she fled from Bobi Wine.

"The painful part is, his own wife used to run away and come to my place. We would sit, counsel her, and then send her back to him. But when it was my turn to need support, he chose to insult me. From that day until now, that's why we've never gotten along." Bebe said.

A History of Musical Crossfire

While the personal fallout may have ignited the rift, the bad blood between the two quickly spilled into their music.

For over a decade, Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine have traded lyrical jabs in a string of diss tracks that defined Uganda's urban music rivalry in the early 2000s.

You recall in early 2000s Bebe Cool fired shots with "Mr. Katala" and "Kasepiki," while Bobi Wine responded with "Funtula" and other veiled attacks that drew massive public attention.

Fans of both camps, Gagamel and Bobi Wine's Firebase, were often caught in verbal crossfire, turning the rivalry into a cultural phenomenon.

The feud reached its dramatic peak in 2012 when the two stars agreed to a joint music battle at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

What was supposed to be a fair contest turned sour when, according to Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool pulled a fast one.

Bebe performed a string of minor songs first, burning CDs to create the illusion that his performance was done. Bobi Wine, thinking the show had wrapped up, unleashed his hits early. But Bebe Cool had a surprise.

He returned to the stage with a full live band, a move that left Bobi Wine's Firebase crew scrambling, as they had neither prepared for a band performance nor saved their strongest songs.

After the event, Bobi Wine accused Bebe Cool of "playing him," branding the setup as deceptive and underhanded. What was billed as a unifying moment in Uganda's music industry only deepened the rift.

Though both stars have since ventured into different paths- Bobi Wine into politics and Bebe Cool into philanthropy and pro-government advocacy, the tension remains.

Their rivalry has shaped not only their careers but also Uganda's entertainment landscape, giving rise to one of the most memorable chapters in East African music history.

Whether reconciliation is ever on the table remains uncertain. But one thing is clear- for Bebe Cool, that one phone call remains the turning point.