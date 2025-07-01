Uganda: Mpigi District Boss, Service Commission Officials Remanded Over Job Bribery Scandal

The Mpigi Chief Magistrates Court has charged and remanded the district chairperson, Martin Ssejjemba, along with Fredrick Kirumira, the Ccairperson of the District Service Commission, and Ms Sarah Nakamoga, the commission's secretary, over allegations of soliciting bribes from job applicants.

The trio is accused of demanding money by menaces in a scheme where job seekers were reportedly asked to pay bribes ranging from Shs50,000 to as much as Shs15 million to be considered for employment within the district's public service.

They appeared before the Mpigi Chief Magistrates Court and were remanded until July 8, 2025, pending further investigations.

Their arrest followed a directive from President Museveni, who, during his Parish Development Model (PDM) monitoring tour in the Greater Mpigi area on June 17, 2025, received public complaints about rampant corruption in the district's recruitment processes.

In response, the President ordered Brigadier General Henry Isoke, head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, to take immediate action against those implicated in the sale of government jobs.

The case has drawn national attention and adds to growing public concern over corruption in local government hiring practices.

Investigations by the Anti-Corruption Unit are ongoing.