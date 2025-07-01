Uganda: Mpigi District Boss, Service Commission Officials Remanded Over Job Bribery Scandal

30 June 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Amon Katungulu

The Mpigi Chief Magistrates Court has charged and remanded the district chairperson, Martin Ssejjemba, along with Fredrick Kirumira, the Ccairperson of the District Service Commission, and Ms Sarah Nakamoga, the commission's secretary, over allegations of soliciting bribes from job applicants.

The trio is accused of demanding money by menaces in a scheme where job seekers were reportedly asked to pay bribes ranging from Shs50,000 to as much as Shs15 million to be considered for employment within the district's public service.

They appeared before the Mpigi Chief Magistrates Court and were remanded until July 8, 2025, pending further investigations.

Their arrest followed a directive from President Museveni, who, during his Parish Development Model (PDM) monitoring tour in the Greater Mpigi area on June 17, 2025, received public complaints about rampant corruption in the district's recruitment processes.

In response, the President ordered Brigadier General Henry Isoke, head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, to take immediate action against those implicated in the sale of government jobs.

The case has drawn national attention and adds to growing public concern over corruption in local government hiring practices.

Investigations by the Anti-Corruption Unit are ongoing.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.