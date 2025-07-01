Tanzania: Samia Hassan Sees the Best Tanzania in Health, Revenue, Education Sectors

Dodoma — TANZANIAN President Samia Suluhu Hassan, officially closed the 12th Parliament with a powerful address highlighting her administration's achievements throughout her tenure. Delivered in front of Members of Parliament in Dodoma, the speech marked the formal conclusion of the parliamentary sessions for the year 2025.

In the economic sector, President Samia noted significant progress in domestic revenue collection, with tax revenues rising from 1.51tri/- in 2020 to 3.09tri/- in 2025-an increase of 104percent.

The country's overall annual revenue grew from 24.06 tri/- to 34.61tri/-, enabling a reduction in dependence on foreign aid and loans from -2.6 percent to -3.4 percent.

The President also addressed the growth in exports, with the value of exported goods increasing from 6.39bn/ US dollars to USD 8.7bn/ US dollars-an increase of 2.31bn/ US dollars or 100 percent.

This growth was attributed to higher international prices for key cash crops such as pigeon peas, which rose from 200/- per kilogram in 2020 to 900/- in 2025, and cotton, which increased from 800/- to 1,200/- per kilogram in the 2022/2023 period.

On inflation control, President Samia reported a decline in inflation from 5.6 percent in 2020 to an average of 3.0 percent in 2025.

This contributed to lower living costs, including a drop in the price of sugar from 3,000/- to 2,717/- per kilogram, thereby easing the financial burden on citizens.

In her efforts to strengthen justice delivery, the President announced the appointment of 83 new judges and the recruitment of 1,153 magistrates and court staff. These measures have helped reduce case backlogs and expedite access to justice across the country.

In the health sector, President Samia revealed that 328 new health centers have been constructed, raising the total from 1,254 to 1,582--a 26.2percent increase. Additionally, 2,006 new doctors have been recruited, and the number of anesthesiologists has grown from just 36 to over 200, representing a 455 percent increase and marking a significant boost in medical service delivery.

On education, the President highlighted that over 1,220 students have benefited from the Samia Scholarship, which has disbursed 7.2bn/-. Daily student allowances have been increased from 7,500/- to 10,000/-, and the Higher Education Student Loan Board (HESLB) fund has grown from 464bn/- to 786bn/-, benefiting 229,000 students in total.

In terms of education infrastructure, 2,381 new primary schools have been built, increasing the number from 18,152 to 20,533. The number of secondary school students has risen by two million, due to a significant boost in the free education budget from 312bn/- to 796.58bn/-an increase of 155perecnt.

Finally, President Samia concluded her speech by focusing on the security sector, where the government has constructed 6,064 new houses for security officers, hired 16,009 new officers, and built 472 new police stations. She emphasized that these actions have boosted morale within the security forces and enhanced the safety of citizens and their property.