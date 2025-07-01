Southern Africa: SADC Experts Join Efforts to Strengthen Regional Energy Security

Harare — EXPERTS from Tanzania's Ministry of Energy and its affiliated institutions are representing the country at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Meeting of Permanent Secretaries and Technical Experts on Energy and Water, currently taking place in Harare, Zimbabwe.

This preparatory meeting sets the stage for the upcoming Joint Meeting of SADC Ministers Responsible for Energy and Water, where key issues surrounding regional cooperation in these sectors are being discussed.

The goal is to enhance service delivery to citizens across SADC member states.

Beyond the core agenda, Tanzania has seized the opportunity to promote economic diplomacy by showcasing its achievements in rural electrification.

The country highlighted progress made through projects implemented by the Rural Energy Agency (REA), with these successes being well-received and seen as a potential model for other SADC countries.

The meeting also covered the development of the oil and gas sub-sector and explored plans for shared infrastructure among member states.

These discussions are part of broader efforts to strengthen energy security in the Southern African region.

Tanzania's delegation includes a team of high-level experts, such as Eng. Styden Rwebangila, Assistant Commissioner for Electricity Development at the Ministry of Energy; Eng. Hassan Saidy, Director General of REA; Derick Moshi, Director of Planning and Investment at TPDC; Eng. Deogratius Mariwa, Director of Power Systems Regulation at TANESCO, and Msafiri Mtepa, Director of Economic Regulation at EWURA. Experts from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation also participated.

The Joint Meeting of SADC Ministers of Energy and Water is expected to take place in the coming days, where the outcomes of this technical meeting will be submitted for policy-level decision-making.